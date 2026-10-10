Fabio Cannavaro snubs Kylian Mbappe as he names the 'only' choice for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Italy icon Cannavaro has thrown his weight behind Kvaratskhelia to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The legendary defender has made it clear that the PSG winger deserves world football's ultimate individual honour.

Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a spectacular campaign last season, helping Les Parisiens secure back-to-back Champions League titles. His consistent brilliance in Europe's premier club competition has caught the eye of the former Napoli star.

With the winner set to be announced on October 26, the debate over who should claim the prize is intensifying. Cannavaro, however, is absolutely certain about who should be crowned the best player on the planet.