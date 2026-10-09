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Everton back on the market! Friedkin Group put Toffees up for SALE with one major catch for potential buyers
Friedkin Group consider complete Everton exit
The Friedkin Group (TFG) are open to a complete sale of Everton, according to The Athletic. Initially seeking minority investment, the American ownership group are now willing to part with their majority stake. However, TFG will only sanction a departure if they find a successor capable of taking the club 'to the next level'.
TFG purchased Farhad Moshiri’s 94 per cent share in December 2024 via their UK investment vehicle, Roundhouse Capital. The takeover brought much-needed stability to Merseyside following a protracted saga and years of financial turmoil.
Despite their readiness to sell, TFG remain fully committed to supporting the Toffees. The Houston-based group will not rush an exit and are prepared to maintain control until the ideal buyer emerges.
- LaPresse
Everton confirm search for new investors
The club officially addressed the situation, releasing a statement to confirm the ownership's intentions. "The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest," Everton said.
"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the Club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the statement continued. "The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club's future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.
"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.
"Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged. We will support the club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the club serves. TFG and the club will not be commenting further while this work is underway."
Financial recovery meets transfer market frustration
TFG take pride in rescuing Everton from a precarious financial state. Their early interventions included refinancing expensive debts and securing lower-interest loans against the club's new Hill Dickinson Stadium. They also attracted fresh investment last year from former NBA coach Jason Kidd and billionaire Christopher Sarofim.
However, tensions have risen following a turbulent summer market. Everton generated around £25 million in profit after offloading £100m worth of talent, including Beto and Iliman Ndiaye. Fans openly protested the proposed £40m sale of academy prospect Harrison Armstrong, forcing the club to abandon the deal.
While Jack Grealish returned on a second consecutive loan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles arrived, the collapse of a £45m move for striker Folarin Balogun left supporters frustrated. TFG are also juggling a growing sporting portfolio, which includes Roma, AS Cannes, and a new $3.5 billion NHL franchise in Houston.
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Focus turns to on-pitch results amid takeover talk
Everton must navigate the ongoing season amidst background uncertainty regarding the club's long-term ownership. Moyes will be tasked with guiding his side up the Premier League table using a squad that lacks depth up front following their summer transfer failures.
While TFG actively search for external investment or a complete buyout, day-to-day operations at Hill Dickinson Stadium will remain unchanged. The American owners will continue to bankroll the club until a buyer matching their strict criteria steps forward.
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