Erik ten Hag rips into Man Utd board over broken Scott McTominay transfer promise

Ten Hag has sensationally claimed that the Manchester United board failed to honour specific agreements made regarding the club's transfer strategy. The former manager highlighted the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli as a primary example of how his authority was undermined during his tenure. According to the Dutchman, a clear pact was established during a high-level meeting in Ibiza to ensure the squad remained aligned with his tactical vision.

The decision to sanction McTominay's exit in the summer of 2024, which saw Manuel Ugarte arrive as his successor, reportedly left Ten Hag feeling isolated from the decision-making process. "In Ibiza, we agreed. I said, 'No selling Scott McTominay'. We would go aligned in the transfer window," Ten Hag revealed in an interview with The Athletic, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.