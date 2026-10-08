AFP
Dortmund CEO confirms Niko Kovac contract extension is 'only a matter of time' as new long-term deal looms
Executive validates tactician future commitment
The Signal Iduna Park hierarchy are preparing to table fresh terms following the team's sustained progression under the Croatian tactician. Appointed in January 2025 to succeed Nuri Sahin, the former Bayern Munich boss engineered an immediate turnaround, lifting the side from 11th place to secure Champions League qualification. That upward trajectory continued throughout the 2025-26 campaign, with Dortmund finishing runners-up on 73 points.
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'Only a matter of time'
Speaking to SID, Dortmund chief executive Carsten Cramer stressed the board's unwavering faith in the head coach: "The appreciation for Niko Kovac is incredibly high. It's only a matter of time, that much is clear."
However, the director explained that a formal agreement had merely been delayed by logistical hurdles during the recent international break: "Since we weren't all continuously at the club during the international break, there are still a few discussions to be held. That's why the situation remains technically open for now."
Resurgent form solidifies dugout authority
Under Kovac's guidance, Dortmund have enjoyed an immaculate start to the 2026-27 domestic campaign, leading the Bundesliga table with a flawless 12 points from their opening four matches. That fine form has translated to the continent as well, highlighted by a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Betis on matchday one of the Champions League. Such compelling results have strengthened the board's resolve to conclude negotiations before the demanding winter schedule takes hold.
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Demanding schedule tests squad momentum
Dortmund return to domestic action on Friday night when they host Werder Bremen under the Signal Iduna Park lights. Focus will quickly shift to continental commitments five days later, with a demanding Champions League trip north to face Bodo/Glimt. Sustaining that momentum through a congested October schedule represents Kovac's immediate priority before putting pen to paper on his new terms.
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