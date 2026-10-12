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FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Diego Simeone insists Manchester United remain a major threat despite difficult start to the Premier League season

D. Simeone
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Champions League

Diego Simeone has warned his Atletico Madrid side that Manchester United remain an extremely dangerous opponent despite their underwhelming start to the domestic campaign. The two European heavyweights are set to collide at the Metropolitano on Tuesday in a high-stakes Champions League encounter.

  • Simeone warns against complacency despite United slump

    Simeone has dismissed the idea that Manchester United are a spent force, insisting that the Premier League side remain a significant threat ahead of their Champions League meeting. Despite a sluggish start to the season that has seen United languishing in mid-table, the Atletico Madrid boss is adamant that their underlying quality and tactical approach make them a formidable obstacle in European competition.

    The Red Devils enter the contest following a frustrating 1-1 draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford, a result that extended their winless streak in the league to four matches. With just six points from their opening six domestic fixtures, pressure has begun to mount on manager Michael Carrick, yet Simeone believes the results do not tell the whole story of United's recent performances.

    'We face an opponent that applies intense pressure in your half, closing you down quickly, and has players with speed,' Simeone told a news conference, as reported by ESPN. 'Despite their recent results, including a lot of draws, they are still creating the kind of danger that they did last year. They're a strong team.'

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP

    Carrick's European pedigree provides foundation for threat

    United’s current form stands in stark contrast to their success last term, where they secured a third-place finish in the Premier League. Carrick earned plaudits for his tactical adjustments after succeeding Ruben Amorim midway through the 2025-26 campaign, leading the club back into Europe's elite competition. While their domestic form has dipped, their European start was more positive, including a convincing 4-0 victory over Sabah.

    Echoing his manager's sentiments regarding the quality within the United squad, Atletico defender David Hancko pointed to their impressive exploits last term, noting: 'Last year in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world, they had a great season. There are plenty of positives, even if they haven't started well. They have great players and are undoubtedly a giant. We'll have to play at 100% to win.'

  • Alvarez under pressure to deliver for Atleti

    While Manchester United’s struggles are the primary talking point, Atletico Madrid have their own internal issues to resolve, particularly regarding star Julian Alvarez. The Argentine forward has endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 season following an injury-plagued opening and persistent rumors regarding a desire to leave the club during the summer transfer window. Alvarez has featured in five matches across all competitions this season without finding the back of the net, recording just a single assist which came during the opening matchday of the Champions League in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

    'Forwards with Julian's characteristics always need goals, not just him,' Simeone said on Monday. 'Beyond his finishing, he's a team player who links up well with others. He has many more tools in his arsenal than just scoring. He played a great second half the other day against Alaves and hopefully he can keep growing to reach the level where we all want to see him.'

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    Atletico ride domestic momentum into European showdown

    While Manchester United navigate their domestic difficulties, Atletico Madrid enter the fixture in fine domestic form, having put together a stellar run of four consecutive LaLiga victories against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Real Madrid, and Alaves. That impressive streak leaves Simeone's side second in the Spanish top-flight table with 19 points, sitting five points behind a perfect Barcelona side after the opening eight rounds of the campaign.

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Oct 13, 2026

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