Despite tabling a sizeable transfer offer, BVB have reportedly been rebuffed in their pursuit of the Bundesliga's latest rising star

Back in late April, former Bundesliga defender Tomasz Hajto, commenting on Polsat Sport, claimed that several Bundesliga clubs were tracking his talented compatriot.

"According to my contacts, several German clubs already have Kacper on their radar—such as Leverkusen and Dortmund. But clubs from England and Italy are also interested in him," Hajto said at the time, suggesting that a club would probably have to fork out "somewhere around 30 million euros" for the centre-back's services.

However, after Dortmund spent €20 million on Joane Gadou from RB Salzburg to strengthen the centre-back position, it is uncertain whether the club remains in the race for last season's breakout star from Mainz.