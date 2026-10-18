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Cuti Romero injury extent revealed as Atletico Madrid defender set to miss just two games
Positive news for Simeone
Simeone and the Atletico Madrid medical staff have been handed a major relief following the results of diagnostic tests performed on Romero this Sunday. The central defender, who has become the cornerstone of the Rojiblancos' defensive resurgence, caused widespread panic when he asked to be substituted during the second half of the clash at Cornella against Espanyol. Initial assessments suggested a potentially serious setback, but the latest medical bulletin is far more optimistic.
Medical examinations have confirmed that the Argentina captain has sustained a muscle injury in his adductor. Crucially, however, the damage is classified as a low-grade strain rather than a significant tear. This means the defender is only expected to be sidelined for a period of approximately ten to twelve days.
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Upcoming fixtures missed
In terms of immediate impact, Romero will not be part of the travelling squad that flies to Germany this Monday for Tuesday's Champions League match against Stuttgart. Simeone's side are looking to build momentum in Europe after recovering from an opening 2-1 defeat to Liverpool with a solid 2-0 home victory over Manchester United in their second fixture.
Furthermore, the 2022 World Cup winner is already ruled out of next Saturday's La Liga encounter against Deportivo at the Metropolitano. However, he is expected to return for Atletico's trip to face Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia a week later. The center-back's quick recovery is crucial for Simeone's side, who currently sit second in La Liga with 22 points, trailing leaders Barcelona by five points.
Eyes on the big week
The cautious approach to Romero's return is motivated by a looming gauntlet of high-profile fixtures. While the match against Levante is a potential return date, the club's primary goal is to ensure he is fully fit for the following seven days. That specific week is arguably the most critical period of the first half of the season for Simeone's side, featuring two matches that could define their aspirations in both Spain and Europe.
First, Atletico will welcome German giants Bayern Munich to the Metropolitano in a blockbuster Champions League tie on Tuesday. Following that European test, they face a domestic showdown against Barcelona the following Sunday. Having their defensive 'marshal' available for these two contests is considered vital for the team's tactical structure, as his presence has been the primary factor in restoring the team's trademark defensive solidity this term.
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Romero's impressive start to life at Atletico
Romero joined Atletico Madrid this summer from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £34.2 million, penning a five-year deal at the Metropolitano. The defender has made eight appearances across all competitions so far, scoring one goal - a crucial strike coming in La Liga against Alaves.
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