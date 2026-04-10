Robert Lewandowski has recently kept his cards close to his chest regarding his future, acknowledging that he could either stay at Barcelona or join another club. “I don’t know; I have to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right time yet,” he said in early March. Repeated speculation has linked him with moves to Saudi Arabia or the United States.

Regarding interest from Turin, La Gazzetta dello Sport also recently reported on a meeting between Lewandowski and Juventus officials, which took place on the sidelines of the World Cup qualifier between Poland and Albania (2-1). Should he move to Turin, he could replace Dusan Vlahovic, whose own contract is also expiring and who has been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Under Hansi Flick, he has lost his place as an automatic starter at Barça, yet he still features frequently and even started Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.