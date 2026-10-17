Pera Photo Press
Debut delayed! Clarence Seedorf ruled out of Corinthians dugout against Vitoria due to work visa issues
Bureaucratic hurdle halts touchline bow
The former Netherlands midfielder will be absent from the touchline for Monday's round-31 Campeonato Brasileiro fixture after failing to receive work permit clearance. His name was omitted from the Brazilian Football Confederation's daily registration bulletin before Friday evening's deadline closed. According to Meu Timao, the club hierarchy failed to complete the necessary administrative paperwork in time.
- Pera Photo Press
Dutchman inherits struggling star-studded squad
Unveiled last Sunday on a contract running until the end of 2027 to succeed the dismissed Fernando Diniz, Seedorf arrived in Brazil on Wednesday and has already overseen three first-team training sessions. In Sao Paulo, he takes charge of a squad featuring high-profile names such as Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard, though eight straight defeats have left the Timao hovering just above the drop zone in 16th place on 32 points.
Addressing his appointment at the struggling Brazilian heavyweights, Seedorf said: "Taking on this challenge is an honour, but also a huge responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory."
Decorated icon returns to management
The role is the Dutch icon's first managerial position since departing Cameroon in 2019, coming after he formally stepped down from the KNVB supervisory board. Seedorf's previous managerial stints with AC Milan, Shenzhen FC, and Deportivo La Coruna yielded mixed results. As a player, however, his pedigree remains unmatched: before retiring in 2014, he became the only man to win the Champions League with three different clubs, claiming four titles across iconic spells with Ajax, Real Madrid, and twice with Milan.
- Pera Photo Press
Relegation six-pointer awaits new boss
Corinthians officials are now working to secure the required clearance over the coming week so their new manager can officially take his place on the bench. Seedorf is pencilled in to make his dugout bow on October 24, when his side travels to Sao Januario for a pivotal relegation six-pointer against Vasco da Gama. Following that crucial away test, they will return home to host Mirassol six days later.
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