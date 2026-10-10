'Look at Arsenal and Arteta!' - Fabregas backs under-fire managers and hails 'enormous respect' for Roma boss Gasperini ahead of Como clash

Fabregas has used the remarkable turnaround of Arteta at Arsenal as a primary example of why football hierarchies must stop pulling the trigger on managers too early. Having begun his managerial journey in 2023, the Como head coach has enjoyed a meteoric rise, playing a pivotal role in leading the club to promotion before orchestrating a stunning milestone last season by guiding them into the Champions League in just two seasons. Drawing from this rapid ascent, he believes the culture of instant results is damaging the game.

'I watched Arsenal and Mikel Arteta just renewed his contract with the club. Now you can see the results of his work, but at the start he didn’t do well, he let people criticise and talk. We’ve got to have clear ideas. Normally, but admittedly not always, the results do arrive after a few months,' Fabregas insisted during his pre-match briefing.

The former midfielder also hit out at the influence of directors who he feels occasionally overstep their boundaries and allow ego to dictate sporting decisions. 'In my view, a coach must put the players on the field with faith. I do see a matter of ego in there, including with directors. How can you fire a coach after just two games? The director of sport at times feels like he ought to be a coach. As far as I am concerned, I feel that a coach ought to have a lot of strength, not power, over the system he plays, what type of player is required. Seeing from the outside what happens when a coach loses.'