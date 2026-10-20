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'They're better than you, but...' – Cesc Fabregas sends powerful message before facing Manchester United
Fabregas guides Como to landmark Manchester United clash
Cesc Fabregas has taken stock with UEFA as Como prepare to host Manchester United on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The Lombardy club's rapid rise saw them earn promotion to Serie A in 2024 before finishing fourth last term to secure European qualification.
For Fabregas, hosting the Premier League side represents a major milestone for the entire city of Como.
The Spanish coach urged his squad to remain calm and enjoy competing at the highest level.
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Manager demands belief despite facing superior opponents
Addressing the challenge of hosting three-time European champions Manchester United, Fabregas highlighted the belief required to compete with elite opposition. "It's a great match against one of the best and biggest teams in history," Fabregas stated. "It's a match to dream about, but we must try to do our best to try to win and pick up the three points."
"We slowly have to understand what it's like to face the top sides, when you know that they're better than you, but you still have to compete with what you have."
"Our inner strength and our mentality are what must make us strong and allow us to believe that we can do it," he emphasized.
Fabregas reveals core philosophy learned from iconic mentors
Fabregas explained how working under legendary managers Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho helped form his personal coaching methodology. "I've been very lucky to have worked with the best coaches in history," Fabregas reflected. "Whatever wasn't so positive, you then take it to form your own ideas."
"At the end of the day, you must be yourself too... And I always ask myself the same question: 'How do I want to lose?' That's vital for me."
"I want to go home after a loss knowing that we did what we wanted to do," Fabregas added. "I don't want to go home after a loss thinking that we weren't ourselves."
- ANP
Como prepare for historic European night
Fabregas credited his early managerial spells with Como's youth team and Serie B squad for teaching him how to manage different personalities and make tough selection decisions. "We slowly formed a stable, solid team that could grow in Serie A, which is a very competitive league," Fabregas noted.
"We have a very tough path to qualify for the next stage, and for us it's a pleasure to be here competing."
Como host Manchester United on Wednesday at 18:45 BST, aiming to translate their manager's bold philosophy into a memorable European result.
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