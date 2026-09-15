AFP
Bolivian football rocked by death threat allegations as goalkeeper targeted before six-goal thrashing
Goalkeeper substituted following controversy
Goalkeeper Ferrel started the matchday 19 fixture at the Estadio Municipal de Villa Ingenio but was withdrawn before half-time after shipping three goals. Always Ready eventually cruised to an emphatic 6-0 victory courtesy of a dominant attacking display. However, the final result immediately came under heavy scrutiny following alarming revelations regarding the severe intimidation directed at the visitors ahead of kick-off.
- Getty Images Sport
Manager reveals extortion threats
Speaking post-match, Guabira head coach Eguez went public with the extortion demands targeting the shot-stopper and his immediate family. Condemning the intimidation, Eguez said, as quoted by the Associated Press: "We cannot conduct a serious analysis when death threats are involved. Something suspicious is happening and it needs to be investigated. The sport has been tainted. My goalkeeper received threats against his life, his wife and his mother - he was told that if he didn't pay a specific sum or concede three goals, they would be killed."
Officials urge legal intervention
The Bolivian Professional Footballers' Union (Fabol) and Club Always Ready's legal team have both called on the authorities to intervene and determine the validity of the match result. Demanding decisive action from law enforcement, Fabol general secretary David Paniagua said: "What happened to the Guabira players cannot go un-investigated. A clear precedent must be set in Bolivian football."
Emphasising the need to protect the sport's integrity, Always Ready legal advisor Marcelo Ortiz added: "Football must not be tainted. We will ask the Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate so that the sport's integrity is preserved."
- LaPresse
Authorities launch integrity investigation
The Public Prosecutor's Office and the federation's integrity officials are expected to launch a formal inquiry to identify those behind the extortion scheme. On the pitch, Always Ready remain locked level with league leaders Bolivar in an intense domestic title race. Meanwhile, ninth-placed Guabira must quickly regroup and refocus on the field as the wider legal investigation gets underway.
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