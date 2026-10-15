'Everyone knows his form!' – Jhon Duran reacts after starring in Benfica's commanding victory

Benfica maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Europa League league phase with a dominant 4-1 victory over Celtic at Estadio da Luz. Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran opened the scoring with an early Panenka penalty before Alexander Bah volleyed in a second.

Duran then squeezed home his second from a tight angle to make it 3-0 before half-time.

Although Camilo Duran pulled one back for Celtic, substitute Vangelis Pavlidis sealed the victory late on to leave Marco Silva's side third in the standings.