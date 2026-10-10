Barcelona player ratings vs Getafe: Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon shine as Hansi Flick’s juggernaut continues

Barcelona extended their winning streak to eight matches in La Liga with a comprehensive 3-0 dismantling of Getafe. Hansi Flick’s tactical blueprint was evident from the opening whistle, as the Blaugrana dominated 83% of the ball and suffocated the visitors with a high press. The breakthrough came almost immediately when Gordon found the net just two minutes into the contest, settling any nerves and forcing Getafe out of their defensive shell earlier than planned.
The match was also notable for the first start of Jesus, who doubled the lead at the half-hour mark with a clinical finish. While Getafe attempted to disrupt the rhythm through physical play, resulting in four yellow cards, Barcelona’s technical superiority remained unchallenged. Koundé’s 73rd-minute strike put the result beyond doubt, ensuring Barcelona stayed top of the table with a perfect 24 points and a staggering +27 goal difference.