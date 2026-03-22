Barcelona, Koundé on the transfer market: he’ll leave if the right offer comes in. Who wants him and the potential link with Inter’s Bastoni

The news, therefore, is that Koundé is not untouchable and that, in fact, he is on the market for a good offer. All this despite the fact that the Frenchman signed a contract extension with Barça last summer until 2030, with a reduction in his wages that have now dropped to €6.5 million.





However, recent years have not gone as the player had hoped. On the one hand, numerous injuries are affecting his playing time. Even now, Koundé is sidelined due to a hamstring injury in his left knee. On the other hand, some tactical disagreements with Flick have sidelined him, compared to the regular playing time Xavi had given him. It was the Catalan manager himself who convinced him to move to Catalonia and turn down Chelsea. “I chose Barça precisely because Xavi promised me that I would play as a centre-back most of the time,” the Frenchman had said. This is what he did under the former manager, but he is doing it less and less under the German, who uses him as a full-back and with whom he has also had disagreements over the highdefensive line his team employs, which has often put him in difficulty.