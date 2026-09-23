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Barcelona Femeni make history! Blaugrana reach incredible 900-win milestone with Champions League thrashing of Paris FC
Historic milestone achieved in Europe
Barca Femení recorded their 900th official victory in club history on Wednesday, September 23. Romeu's side reached the monumental milestone during the opening matchday of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League season.
The Spanish giants secured the historic triumph at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, brushing aside French outfit Paris FC. The victory also gets their European campaign off to a flying start. As defending champions of Europe, Barca Femení remain unbeaten in the opening stages of the current term.
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Five-star display seals victory
Barca Femení marked the occasion with a resounding 5-2 victory over Paris FC. The Catalan side produced an attacking masterclass to ensure their record-breaking night ended in grand style.
Ewa Pajor led the scoring with a brace, while Kerolin, Clara Serrajordi, and Caroline Graham all netted to round off a dominant performance. The result ensured Blaugrana kicked off their title defence in style. The emphatic win keeps Romeu's side undefeated across all competitions this season.
An astonishing legacy of dominance
Reaching 900 wins has taken Barca Femení just 1,247 official matches since 1988. This gives the club an extraordinary win rate of over 72% across all competitive fixtures in their history.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of these triumphs have come in the Primera Division, where they have registered 619 wins. They have also accumulated 97 victories in Segona Division, 82 in the UEFA Women's Champions League, 66 in the Copa de la Reina, 24 in the Copa Catalunya, and 12 in the Supercopa d'Espanya.
This latest milestone follows another major achievement earlier this year. In February 2026, the club celebrated reaching 700 combined league victories across the top two Spanish divisions.
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Target set on four figures
Having comfortably secured their first victory on the path to defending their European crown, Barca Femení show zero signs of stopping. Their current trajectory suggests the landmark of 1,000 official wins is now well within reach. Romeu's side will look to build on their unbeaten start as they navigate a busy schedule across domestic and continental competitions.
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