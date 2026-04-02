Arsenal too clinical for Chelsea as Lucy Bronze insists Blues were better in Women's Champions League defeat

Bronze did not hold back in her assessment of exactly where the tie slipped away. Despite securing the victory on the night, the veteran full-back pointed to Chelsea's struggles in the final third as the ultimate deciding factor over the two matches. "There's not much more we could do across both legs. We were the better team but not the most clinical. That was the difference," she told the BBC. "They had clinical finishes in the first game which gave us an uphill battle against a top team. We knew we could get the win tonight which is obviously what we did but too many missed chances and crossbars.

"There's not much more we could do. The keeper made some really good saves. We can be proud of ourselves, we were the better team, we won the game today. We need to take that energy and focus into the end of the season because there's still things to play for," Bronze added.