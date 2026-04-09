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Arne Slot told he's right to drop Mohamed Salah as even Liverpool forward himself 'can't believe' he's missing so many clear-cut chances
Egyptian star struggling for consistency
Liverpool's talisman has faced rare criticism following a series of uncharacteristic displays in front of goal. Despite his status as a club legend, Salah's lack of productivity - with just 10 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season - has sparked debate about whether he should remain an undisputed starter. Slot decided to drop the Egyptian star for Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg loss to PSG, raising questions about the role of the player, who will leave this summer.
- AFP
Allardyce supports Slot's decision
Allardyce believes that Slot should prioritise results over reputation, and supports the manager's bold decision to bench Salah. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Allardyce said: "I actually think it’s harder for Arne Slot to drop Mohamed Salah now that everyone knows he’s leaving, but he has to do what he thinks is right for the team as he’s under pressure himself.
"If he feels Salah isn’t contributing enough, then - like with everyone else - he needs to make the decision to drop him because he’s the one that carries the can. You can see it in Salah’s face; he can’t believe the chances he’s missing. That one he missed against Manchester City last weekend – 99 times out of 100 in the past he’d score that. He just hesitated that extra second or two, and the defender was able to get the block in. He then missed a penalty in the second half. When it gets that bad, it really is a problem for his confidence. That penalty was like a back-pass to the goalkeeper."
A lingering slump at Anfield
The concern for Liverpool is that this dip in form appears to be more than a temporary blip. Allardyce noted that the trademark goals fans have come to expect - specifically Salah's ability to cut inside and find the top corner - have largely dried up this season.
"He’s not in the goalscoring frame of mind and unfortunately, it’s lasted a long, long time," he added. "That move where he cuts in on his left-hand side and bends it in the top corner, I think I’ve only seen that once or twice this season – you used to see 10 of them each year."
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What comes next?
The defeat to PSG leaves Liverpool with a tough task ahead of the second leg at Anfield next week. But before that, Slot's side will first face Fulham in the Premier League, where they sit fifth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Salah, meanwhile, will be looking to return to the starting XI and make a significant impact in both matches.