Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084103547.jpgBall Raw Images
Adhe Makayasa

Andy Robertson joins Kenny Dalglish in exclusive 100-cap club as Scotland secure first win under Sebastien Pocognoli

A. Robertson
Scotland
North Macedonia vs Scotland
North Macedonia
UEFA Nations League B

Andy Robertson celebrated a historic milestone by becoming only the second man to reach a century of caps for Scotland in Saturday's Nations League victory. The Tartan Army captain led his team to a vital 2-0 win away against North Macedonia, handing manager Sebastien Pocognoli his maiden triumph since taking charge of the national team.

  • Landmark night for Tartan captain

    Scotland finally got their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign up and running with a vital 2-0 away victory in Skopje. Staged at the Toshe Proeski Arena, the fixture saw Robertson become only the second player in Scottish men's football history to reach 100 caps, following in the footsteps of Dalglish (102).

    Speaking to BBC Scotland after the final whistle, the former Liverpool left-back admitted: "It means everything to me, and it means everything to my family. I've been away now 100 times; I've got to feel sorry for my wife! It's been an unbelievable journey. I remember my first game, and it's been a process since then. It's emotional for me. I love this country, there's only one person before me in the men's game to do that, so it's a pretty special achievement."

  • imago-sport-1084103617.jpgBall Raw Images

    Chasing Dalglish on multiple fronts

    Adopting an unusually aggressive attacking role in the final third to mark the occasion, Robertson registered four attempts inside the opening 13 minutes and joked: "I thought Kenny Dalglish was going to be worried about his goalscoring record in the first few minutes! I had about six shots! They did a nice presentation for me; I told them I wanted the win. The lads did so well to get the win, it'll be a special one for me and my family."

    Kieron Bowie's spectacular seventh-minute curling strike had set the tone, registering the forward's first senior international goal in style.

  • Drama and dominance in Skopje

    The visitors controlled the contest despite late defensive tension after Scott McKenna was shown a straight red card. John McGinn calmly converted a 69th-minute penalty following a goalmouth scramble to effectively end the hosts' resistance. That resolute showing delivers immense relief to a squad recovering from earlier setbacks against Slovenia and Switzerland, proving the players are quickly grasping the tactical demands of the new coaching staff.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1084103676.jpgBall Raw Images

    Looking ahead in Nations League

    The maximum haul lifts Scotland to third place in Group B1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League standings. Attention quickly turns to a home fixture against Slovenia at Hampden Park on 6 October. That matchday four encounter will wrap up the autumn window before group action resumes with the final double-header in November.

UEFA Nations League B
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
Slovenia crest
Slovenia
SVN
UEFA Nations League B
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
North Macedonia crest
North Macedonia
MKD