'Not something normal!' – Andoni Iraola reveals truth behind Rio Ngumoha's rise at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola praised teenage winger Rio Ngumoha following a stunning start to the 2026-27 campaign. The former Chelsea academy product starred in midweek as the Reds secured a breathless 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK in Austria.

The 18-year-old also made history late last month by becoming England's third-youngest competitive player behind Jude Bellingham and Wayne Rooney during a 2-0 win over Czechia.

Iraola described Ngumoha's rapid international breakthrough as an extraordinary achievement for a player who only turned 18 in late August.