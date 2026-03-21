"An incredible team": Thierry Henry has a new favourite in the Champions League

Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry raved about “a night that will go down in history”. He praised the team, saying: “Congratulations, Barcelona. Europe is starting to feel the threat. When a team is in such fine form, nothing is certain. That wasn’t just a triumph; it was a global earthquake.”

What particularly impressed Henry was how Barca shaped the second 45 minutes after their shaky 3-2 half-time lead. “What a second half was that?” asked the former Blaugrana striker: “It was a complete transformation; the team played with a different personality. That was the real Barcelona. When they want to, they can do anything. That is an incredible team.”

Henry was even reminded of Johan Cruyff’s legendary Dream Team from the early 1990s by the attacking whirlwind of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and their teammates, and felt sorry for opponents Newcastle: “Newcastle collapsed against this attacking force. When Barcelona play like that, it’s almost impossible to stop them.”