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FIFPRO World 11 2024FIFPRO
Jacob Schneider

Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Aitana Bonmati and every FIFPRO Women's World 11 honoree since 2015

Analysis
Originals
Women's football

The FIFPRO World 11 is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers

The FIFPRO Women’s World 11 is voted upon annually by the best players in the modern game. Dating back to 2015, the award celebrates footballing excellence on the global level.

The 2026 awards will mark the 11th edition. The 11 players who receive the most votes at their position are selected for the FIFPRO World 11, to be announced on Nov. 9. 

Here is a look back at every previous squad, with global superstars such as Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Sam Kerr, Aitana Bonmati and more all taking centerstage.

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2025FIFPRO World 11

    2025

    Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (England)

    Defenders: Ona Batlle (Spain), Millie Bright (England), Leah Williamson (England), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), Alexia Putellas (Spain), Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

    Forwards:  Alessia Russo (England), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Chloe Kelly (England)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2024FIFPRO World 11

    2024

    Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England)

    Defenders: Olga Carmona (Spain), Alex Greenwood (England), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders Alexia Putellas (Spain), Keira Walsh (England), Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

    Forwards: Lauren James (England), Marta (Brazil), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2023FIFPRO World 11

    2023

    Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England)

    Defenders: Olga Carmona (Spain), Alex Greenwood (England), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Keira Walsh (England), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Ella Toone (England)

    Forwards: Alessia Russo (England), Alex Morgan (USA), Sam Kerr (Australia), Lauren James (England)

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  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2022FIFPRO World 11

    2022

    Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Chile)

    Defenders: Maria Leon (Spain), Wendie Renard (France), Leah Williamson (England), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Alexia Putellas (Spain), Keira Walsh (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

    Forwards: Alex Morgan (USA), Sam Kerr (Australia), Beth Mead (England)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2021FIFPRO World 11

    2021

    Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Chile)

    Defenders: Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Barbara Bonansea (Italy), Carli Lloyd (USA), Estefania Banini (Argentina)

    Forwards: Marta (Brazil), Alex Morgan (USA), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2020FIFPRO World 11

    2020

    Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Chile)

    Defenders: Millie Bright (England), Wendie Renard (France), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Barbara Bonansea (Italy), Veronica Boquete (Spain), Delphine Cascarino (France)

    Forwards: Megan Rapinoe (USA), Pernille Harder (Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Tobin Heath (USA)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2019FIFPRO World 11

    2019

    Goalkeeper: Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden)

    Defenders: Irene Paredes (Spain), Wendie Renard (France), Nilla Fischer (Sweden), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Marta (Brazil), Camille Abily (France), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

    Forwards: Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Alex Morgan (USA), Pernille Harder (Denmark)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2017FIFPRO World 11

    2017

    Goalkeeper: Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden)

    Defenders: Irene Paredes (Spain), Wendie Renard (France), Nilla Fischer (Sweden), Lucy Bronze (England)

    Midfielders: Marta (Brazil), Camille Abily (France), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

    Forwards: Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Alex Morgan (USA), Pernille Harder (Denmark)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2016Getty Images

    2016

    Goalkeeper: Hope Solo (USA)

    Defenders: Leonie Maier (Germany), Wendie Renard (France), Nilla Fischer (Sweden), Ali Krieger (USA)

    Midfielders: Marta (Brazil), Carli Lloyd (USA), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

    Forwards: Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Alex Morgan (USA), Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

  • FIFPRO World 11 Women's 2015FIFPRO World 11

    2015

    Goalkeeper: Hope Solo (USA)

    Defenders: Meghan Klingenberg (USA), Wendie Renard (France), Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada), Julie Johnston (USA)

    Midfielders: Aya Miyama (Japan); Carli Lloyd (USA), Amandine Henry (France)

    Forwards: Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Celia Sasic (Germany), Anja Mittag (Germany)