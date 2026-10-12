Alessia Russo named England Women's Player of the Year for 2025-26

Russo has been crowned the England Women's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The Arsenal forward claimed the prestigious accolade after winning a poll cast directly by the supporters.

This marks the second time the 27-year-old has won the national team award in her career. She previously earned the honour during the 2023-24 campaign, underlining her consistent excellence on the international stage. Russo secured the prize ahead of fierce competition from her international team-mates. She finished above both Bronze and Hampton in the final fan vote.