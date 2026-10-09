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Yosua Arya

Al Nassr player ratings vs Al Diriyah: Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman shine in comfortable victory

Player ratings
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
Originals
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
K. Coman

Al Nassr maintained their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League summit with a dominant 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Samu Costa, and Kingsley Coman ensured a routine evening for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Al Nassr produced a tactically disciplined and clinical performance to dispatch Al Diriyah 3-0, reinforcing their status as primary title contenders. The home side asserted dominance early through a high-pressing system that left the visitors struggling to progress the ball beyond the middle third.

By the time the half-time whistle blew, the match was effectively decided as Al Nassr exploited transitional moments to establish a two-goal lead through Ronaldo and Costa.

In the second half, Postecoglou’s men managed the tempo with sophisticated ball retention, limiting Al Diriyah to a solitary shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. The introduction of fresh legs late on provided the impetus for a third goal, putting the gloss on a performance defined by 52% possession and a staggering 17 total shots.

GOAL rates Al Nassr's players from Al-Awwal Park...

  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bento - 7/10:

    A relatively quiet evening for the goalkeeper, who was rarely tested by an Al Diriyah attack that struggled for penetration. He recorded one save and displayed confident distribution to help start attacks from the back, ensuring Al Nassr maintained their defensive clean sheet without significant alarm.

    Nawaf Al-Boushail - 7/10:

    Displayed excellent positional awareness and was key to the side's ability to maintain a high defensive line.

    Mohamed Simakan - 8/10:

    The defensive heartbeat of the team. Simakan was dominant in the air and aggressive in his interceptions. His ability to recover quickly allowed the full-backs to push high, contributing significantly to the team's ability to pen the opposition in their own half.

    Inigo Martinez - 7/10:

    A composed performance from the experienced defender. Martinez was efficient in possession and showed great tactical discipline, ensuring that the defensive shape remained unbroken even during the few moments Al Diriyah attempted to counter.

    Awad Aman - 7/10:

    Strong on the flank, Aman provided consistent width and defensive solidity until his withdrawal in the 84th minute.

  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kingsley Coman - 8/10:

    Coman was a constant threat with his explosive pace and directness. He capped a fine performance by scoring the third goal in the 77th minute, effectively killing off any lingering hopes of a comeback from the visitors before being substituted shortly after.

    Abudllah Al-Khaibari - 7/10:

    The anchor of the midfield, Al-Khaibari provided the necessary screen for the back four. His work rate off the ball and simple, effective passing allowed the more creative players to flourish further up the pitch.

    Samu Costa - 8/10:

    A standout performer in the engine room. Samu not only dictated the tempo but also scored the second goal in the 35th minute, converting a corner kick from Joao Felix.

    Sadio Mane - 8/10:

    While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, Mane's influence was undeniable. He provided the vital pass for Kingsley Coman's 77th-minute strike and was a constant thorn in the side of the Al Diriyah defenders with his intelligent movement.

  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10:

    The veteran forward continues to defy age, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute. His movement off the ball pulled the Al Diriyah defence out of position, creating space for his teammates to exploit throughout the first half.

    Joao Felix - 8/10:

    Operating in a more fluid role, Felix was the creative hub of the attack. He provided the assist for Costa's goal in the 35th minute and was involved in almost every dangerous Al Nassr sequence before being rested in the 78th minute.

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  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Saad Fahad Al-Nasser - 6/10:

    Came on late for Aman to see out the final minutes and maintain the defensive structure.

    Ayman Yahya - 6/10:

    Introduced in the 78th minute to provide fresh energy in the closing stages as the game slowed down.

    Abdullah Al-Hamdan - 6/10:

    Replaced Joao Felix late on and worked hard to keep the pressure on the Al Diriyah backline.

    Sami Al-Najei - 6/10:

    Brought on for Al-Khaibari to freshen up the midfield and ensure there were no late lapses in concentration.

    Ange Postecoglou - 9/10:

    A tactical masterclass from the manager. His decision to play a balanced 4-4-2 allowed for total control of the wings, and his game management ensured the result was never in doubt. The team's 10 shots on target compared to the opponent's one reflects his superior preparation.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Neftchi Fargona crest
Neftchi Fargona
NEF
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT