A successful spell is coming back to haunt him! Why Domenico Tedesco enjoys an undeserved reputation in Germany

There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, and almost every single one comes from a Fenerbahce fan. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul giants at the end of April in a shock move that followed the team's second league defeat.

The dismissal sent the passionate supporters into such a frenzy that President Sadettin Saran announced just one day later that he would not stand for re-election in the weekend poll. Just how much Tedesco was adored by Fener fans was also demonstrated in the real world—at two airports.

The scene descended into chaos both when he departed the Turkish capital and upon his arrival in Stuttgart: emotional supporters bid him farewell in tears, and he could only make his way through with help from police and security.