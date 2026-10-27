TonyBet Alberta Sportsbook Review October 2026

TL;DR • TonyBet acquired a licence from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) on July 13, 2026 to provide legal online sports betting and casino gaming products to Alberta residents.

• Customers from Alberta must be over the age of 18 and physically located within the province to participate in legal sports betting at TonyBet.

• The minimum deposit amount available at TonyBet Alberta is $10.

Feature Rating Sports Leagues 4.1/5 Betting Odds 4.2/5 Live Betting 4.4/5 Live Streaming N/A Mobile App 4/5 Payment Methods 4.6/5 Payout Speed 4.7/5 Customer Support 4.2/5 User Experience 4.1/5 Overall Rating 4.2/5

About TonyBet

Founded in 2003, TonyBet is a prominent iGaming and sports betting site which has transitioned from a regional operator in the Baltic to a global brand. Originally named OmniBet, the platform was renamed to TonyBet after being bought by famous professional poker player and politician Antanas Guoga, known to many as “Tony G”.

TonyBet officially launched as a licensed operator on July 13, 2026 in the province of Alberta. The release coincided with the grand opening of Alberta's newly regulated commercial iGaming market.

The TonyBet Sportsbook has a reputation for providing massive sports depth which features over 35 sports and 100+ leagues from all around the globe. Canadian bettors will also have the chance to use a number of useful betting tools like a custom Bet Builder, Live In-Play Betting and Early Cash Out.

Another key selling point at TonyBet Alberta is the available banking options, which include a number of different eWallets and crypto payments. This makes for extremely fast deposits and withdrawals, ideal for getting money in and out of your account in a hurry.

Pros Cons ✅ Great market depth ❌ No live streaming available ✅ Niche markets like Gaelic Football ❌ Limited prop bets ✅ Quick payouts in under 48 hours

Is TonyBet legal in Alberta?

Yes, TonyBet is a fully legal and regulated online iGaming platform in Alberta. The site officially launched as a licensed operator on July 13, 2026, after registering for a license with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) alongside a commercial agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation.

Prior to entering the regulated Alberta market, TonyBet operated in the province as a “grey market” provider with a licence from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. The new licensing agreement gives players from Alberta comprehensive consumer protections and access to AGLC GameSense responsible gambling tools.

Like all regulated sportsbooks, to register at TonyBet new customers must be over the legal gambling age of 18 and be physically located within provincial boundaries.

TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta Review

The sports betting section at TonyBet Alberta consists of close to 35 sports and over 100 leagues, making it one of the larger sportsbooks in the region in terms of market depth.

League & Betting Options

While there are over 35 sports to choose from, TonyBet puts a heavy emphasis on leagues highly favored by Albertans, like the NHL, NFL, CFL, NBA and MLB. The sportsbook is also known for extensive coverage of global soccer leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga and Champions League as well as international sports like Tennis, Cricket and Rugby.

+ NBA Basketball fans are provided with complete coverage of the NBA season, including every single pre-season, regular season and playoff games. We found all major NBA bet types to be included, like Moneylines, Point Spreads, Totals, Outrights and Handicaps. Player props are also quite popular, giving Wild Rose County bettors the chance to wager on over/under markets for a variety of individual player statistics. Popular player props include total points, total rebounds, three-pointers made and player steals. Same Game Parlays are available via the TonyBet Bet Builder for most NBA games. The Bet Builder allows you to combine multiple outcomes from a single NBA matchup, like the moneyline, point spread, game totals, and available player props, into one single wager. + NFL Each and every NFL game is available for pre-match and live betting at TonyBet, ensuring bettors don’t skip a beat. While popular bet types like lines, spreads and totals dominate the sportsbook, you can also find a bunch of player and team prop markets on offer. Player props typically allow bettors to wager on if a selected player will go over or under a certain number of passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns or receptions. You can build Same Game Parlays using pre-match NFL legs via the Bet Builder and Cash Out of NFL wagers early using the Cash Out Button. + NHL As you’d expect, hockey is one of the most popular sports markets at TonyBet, with major teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames garnering huge support. Favored NHL betting markets available include: 3-Way Moneylines, Puck Lines, Totals and Props. A wide range of Futures are also available for wagering throughout the season, like Division Winners, Conference Champions, Hart Trophy Winner and the eventual Stanley Cup winner. You can find more isolated period betting as well, providing the opportunity to bet on the total goals, or puck lines of just the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd periods separately. + English Premier League TonyBet Sportsbook offers comprehensive coverage of the English Premier League (EPL), including pre-season. Some of the most wagered on markets are Match Betting (1X2), Double Chance, Over/Under and Player Props. Player props generally give the ability to wager on individual accomplishments, including Anytime Goalscorer, First Player to Score, or Multi-Goal milestones. EPL Outright Futures are also available for which club will lift the Premier League trophy, top 4 finishes, or teams who could be relegated. Note that TonyBet uses the 90-Minute Rule, which requires all match markets to be settled based on Regular Time, unless stated otherwise.

Betting Odds

TonyBet offers Alberta bettors competitive odds, especially for NHL, NFL, and CFL matchups.

Live odds fluctuate dynamically based on the state of play in the sporting event, refreshing every few seconds. Early Cash Outs are available for select markets based on the live odds, giving you the chance to buy out of your wagers before they complete.

If you’re planning on betting on Outrights, future bets are available for most major leagues, giving the opportunity to wager on winners well before the league even begins.

Live Betting & Streaming

TonyBet has a world-class live betting section which allows bettors to place real-time wagers with rapidly updating odds. Some of the most popular in-play betting markets include major North American leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Also quite popular are international sports such as Tennis, Table Tennis, Soccer, and eSports.

Bet acceptance rates are typically very high, with odds fluctuating rapidly for a majority of sporting events. Live combo bets are even available, giving you the chance to get enhanced odds on live parlays, as the event is taking place.

Market depth for the in-play section was found to be solid for moneyline bets and over/unders but does not feature microbetting on upcoming plays, like some other top bookmakers in Alberta.

There is no live streaming feature available at TonyBet Alberta. The sportsbook does however let bettors follow along with their wagers via real-time animation boards, statistic feeds and scoreboards.

Mobile App

Mobile users will be able to access the TonyBet Sportsbook & Casino via their dedicated app, available for free download on iOS and Android. Apple users will require iOS 15.0 or later and at least 272 MB of free space, while Android users need Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or higher and roughly 50 MB.

The app features a sleek and modern UI which crams an extremely deep sports betting section into an easy-to-navigate platform. Security is made easy with Face ID (Apple) or Fingerprint Touch ID (Android) for instantaneous, secure logins without having to re-enter complex passwords.

In terms of betting features, the app has pretty much all the same functionality as the browser-based client, including a highly responsive in-play betting section. Additionally, users will have the option of setting up push notifications on their device to get direct alerts whenever one of their bets pays out of favourite teams is in action.

Note that to comply with Alberta's provincial rules, the TonyBet App will need GeoComply software to be running at all times to ensure players are within provincial boundaries when betting.

Device Rating iOS App Store 3.1/5 Google Play Store 3.2/5

Payment Methods

TonyBet Alberta separates itself from competitors in the region by offering a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, including a number of crypto and eWallets. All payment options are free of charge on the side of the operator.

Deposit Methods

There are over 12 payment options available to make deposits at TonyBet Alberta, which is almost double other top bookmakers in the region. It should be noted however that Apple Pay payments are not available.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Interac e-Transfer $20 VISA $15 MasterCard $15 MuchBetter $10 JetOn $10 MiFinity $10 Astropay $10 INSTADEBIT $10 iDebit $10 Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple) ~$75

Withdrawal Methods

Many of the same payment options used for deposits can also be used to make withdrawals at TonyBet Alberta. Some noticeable omissions are however VISA and MasterCard credit cards.

TonyBet uses a strict closed-loop system for withdrawals, which means you must request your payout using the exact same payment method you originally used to fund your account.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Interac e-Transfer $10 MuchBetter $10 JetOn $10 MiFinity $10 Astropay $10 INSTADEBIT $10 iDebit $10 Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple) ~$10

Payout Speed

The average payout speed at TonyBet Alberta ranges from around 24-48 hours based on the method used. eWallets like JetOn and MuchBetter are typically the fastest, processing between 12-24 hours. Crypto payments are also relatively fast, usually paying into your crypto address within 24 hours. Interac e-Transfers are on the slightly slower side with payout speeds of 24-48 hours but can take up to 3-7 business days sometimes.

KYC verification must be completed before withdrawals will become available to new customers. You will be able to track your pending withdrawals by checking the “Withdrawal History” in your account.

Customer Support

Customer support can be reached via two main channels at TonyBet Alberta: Live Chat and Email. We also found a good FAQ section available on the operator’s website which gives answers to a wide selection of commonly asked questions.

Live chat support is available 24/7 and has response times, in our experience, which average around 3 minutes. To access live chat assistance, you will need to log in to your betting account and click on the speech bubble found at the bottom right-hand side of each webpage. We found live chat support ideal for troubleshooting.

Email help is available at support@tonybet.com. Typical reply times vary between 2-24 hours. Email support can be handy for identity verification issues or submitting screenshots for transaction problems.

User Experience

Ease of Use

TonyBet uses a simple and easy-to-navigate user interface which makes it easy to find and place bets. We found the ‘Search’ function in the sportsbook particularly useful, allowing Alberta bettors to type in the name of teams or competitions and find corresponding markets.The ‘Top’ section is also great for keeping up with the hottest leagues and competitions.

Registration at TonyBet Alberta only takes a couple of minutes, requiring you to fill out a sign up form with personal details. You will then need to verify your identity and provide proof of address for KYC.

Managing Your Account

Alberta residents will be able to customize their TonyBet accounts by selecting their preferred odds format and favourite sports. All you need to do is use the star icon next to specific leagues, like the NHL, NBA, or Premier League, to pin them directly to the top of your sportsbook menu.

Mobile users will also have the option of setting up biometric login to bypass manual entry for added security.

Responsible Gambling Tools

Through their partnership with the AGLC and GameSense, TonyBet provides a responsible gaming dashboard where you can set strict, customized limits for your account. Safer gambling tools available include Deposit Limits, Loss Limits, Session Timers, Time-outs and Self-Exclusion.

Stand Out Feature: Pick 'Em

TonyBet Alberta features a "Pick'Em" sports predictor game which rewards players for correctly predicting the outcomes of select sports match-ups.

The way it works is quite simple: you must correctly predict the outcome of 10 specified sports events on a given day. The events often feature a mix of NHL, NFL, or soccer matches depending on the month. Prizes are given for getting more than 8 answers correct.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane With over two decades of experience in the online betting industry, TonyBet is clearly a top competitor in the newly regulated Alberta market. Some features which make the operator stand out from other top Alberta sports betting sites are: Fantastic Market Depth: Alberta bettors can choose from over 35 sports and hundreds of leagues from all across the globe. This includes Canadian favourites like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and CFL.

Alberta bettors can choose from over 35 sports and hundreds of leagues from all across the globe. This includes Canadian favourites like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and CFL. Top Live Betting Section: A world-class in-play betting section is on offer, featuring up-to-the-second dynamic odds, visual tracking and real-time match data/statistics.

A world-class in-play betting section is on offer, featuring up-to-the-second dynamic odds, visual tracking and real-time match data/statistics. Early Cash Out: Gives you the chance to buy out of placed wagers before they come to a natural conclusion. Perfect for locking in your profits when your bets are ahead and mitigating losses when you think it’s a loser.

Gives you the chance to buy out of placed wagers before they come to a natural conclusion. Perfect for locking in your profits when your bets are ahead and mitigating losses when you think it’s a loser. Loads of Payment Options: There are a wide range of payment options available to Alberta residents, including Interac, Credit Cards, eWallets and Crypto.

There are a wide range of payment options available to Alberta residents, including Interac, Credit Cards, eWallets and Crypto. Quick Customer Support: Live chat support can be contacted 24/7 and has response times which average only 3 minutes. A complete FAQ is also available for even faster answers to common questions.

Final Verdict - Why Choose TonyBet Alberta?

We conclude that TonyBet Alberta is one of the premier online sports betting sites available in the province.

When it comes to market depth, they’re up there with the very best in the industry, giving bettors the chance to wager on virtually every major sporting event. Top American and Canadian sports like Football, Baseball, Hockey, Basketball and MMA are particularly well-represented, offering a wide range of pre-match and live betting markets.

The sportsbook uses a number of top betting features to enhance player betting experience, like Early Cash Out, Bet Builders, Pick Em and Boosted Odds. You can also find an extremely robust live betting section, filled with live match tracking and game statistics which can be used to make more educated wagers.

Payments are available via Interac Online Banking, Credit Cards, eWallets and Crypto, making it very easy to get money in and out of your account fast. You won’t have to spend much time getting started either, with a quick registration and KYC process that should only take a few minutes of your time.

Where we found some room for improvement at TonyBet Alberta was through the addition of a live streaming feature for in-play wagers, which it currently lacks.

TonyBet Alberta FAQ