Sports Interaction Alberta Sportsbook Review: October 2026

TL;DR • Sports Interaction went live in the regulated Alberta iGaming market on July 23, 2026 with a license from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC)

• Alberta residents must be over the age of 18 and physically located within provincial boundaries to access SIA.

• The minimum deposit amount across all standard payment methods in Alberta is $10

For a complete evaluation of the sportsbook, including a look at the betting markets, odds, apps, payment options and customer support, read the full Sports Interaction Alberta Review which follows.

Feature Rating Sports Leagues 4.5/5 Betting Odds 4.2/5 Live Betting 4.3/5 Live Streaming 3.9/5 Mobile App 4.4/5 Payment Methods 4.2/5 Payout Speed 4/5 Customer Support 4.4/5 User Experience 4.4/5 Overall Rating 4.4/5

About Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction, often called SIA, is Canada’s first and longest-running online sports betting site, launching all the way back in 1997. The brand was bought out by Entain PLC in February 2022, a massive UK-based global gambling conglomerate that also runs brands like Ladbrokes and Eurobet.

SIA went live in Alberta under the oversight of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) on July 23, 2026. The change provided Alberta residents comprehensive player protections under local provincial oversight, which they had not been afforded in the prior “grey market”.

A key selling point of Sports Interaction is the brand’s commitment to providing markets and odds structures which are tailored strictly toward Canadian bettors. The sportsbook has exceptionally deep market coverage for local favorites like the NHL, NBA, CFL and curling that most international sportsbooks often overlook.

The in-play betting section was found to be very robust, giving Alberta bettors the chance to micro-bet on play-by-play actions, pitches, and drives.

Quick payouts are available via Canadian-friendly payment options like Interac, which can get money out of your Sports Interaction account within 24 hours.

Pros Cons ✅ Canadian focused ❌ Limited live streaming ✅ Top live betting section ✅ Quick payouts

Is Sports Interaction legal in Alberta?

Yes, Sports Interaction is completely legal, regulated, and authorized to provide sports betting and iGaming in Alberta. The sportsbook officially launched in the newly regulated Alberta market on July 23, 2026 with a licence from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

To register for an account at Sports Interaction Alberta, customers must be over the age of 18 and physically located within the borders of the province. Mandatory geolocation software will need to be enabled to verify your position before allowing any wagers.

Note that in accordance with Canadian federal tax laws, money won from sports betting or casino games at Sports Interaction are completely tax-free. (Unless gambling is your primary source of income)

Sports Interaction Sportsbook Alberta Review

SIA tailors its betting dashboards to Canadian tastes, offering huge depth in popular Canadian markets. The sportsbook isn’t however limited to only major North American leagues, you will find virtually every international sport and a huge collection of niche sports on top, setting it firmly as one of the best betting sites in Alberta.

Leagues & Betting Options

Sports Interaction offers a wealth of betting markets, with over 40 sports and 100+ leagues available to wager on from all across the globe. Both pre-match and live betting options can be found for most major sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC and English Premier League.

We also noted that the sportsbook has one of the best selections for niche sports in Alberta, with markets like eSports, Darts, Surfing, Chess and Snooker very well-represented.

NBA

Every single NBA pre-season, regular season and playoff game is available to wager on at Sports Interaction Alberta, both pre-match and live.

Bet types you can expect to be provided include standard pre-match options, including Moneyline bets, Point Spreads and Game Totals, along with a variety of Player/Team Props.

NBA player props at SIA give bettors the ability to wager on over/under totals for a player's Points, Rebounds, Assists, Threes Made, Blocks, or Steals.

Futures markets are also available months in advance of the season starting, offering the ability to wager on the NBA Championship winner, Conference champions, Defensive Player of the Year or regular season MVP.

NFL

SIA provides comprehensive coverage of the entire NFL season, all the way from pre-season matchups to the Super Bowl. Traditional games lines are available, like Moneylines, Over/Unders, Spread and Handicaps, as well as Player Props, Futures and Same Game Parlays.

The player props are particularly rich, providing wagering on precise over/under totals for a quarterback's passing yards or touchdowns, a running back's total rushing attempts, or individual touchdown scorers.

The Bet Builder feature lets bettors place Same Game Parlays, which means you can bundle multiple markets from a single game onto one ticket for elevated odds. Example: a team's point spread with an over/under total and an individual player prop.

NHL

Regarded as one of the premier NHL betting sites in Canada, SIA offers a massive catalog of lines, props, and futures designed specifically for local hockey fans.

As you’d expect, all the major hockey betting markets are provided, like Moneylines, Puck Lines, 1X2 and Totals. Where the sportsbook separates itself however is with its player props, with an extensive number of over/under lines for individual player performances. You will be able to wager on a variety of specific milestones including Anytime Goalscorers, Total Assists, Points, Shots on Goal and Goalie Saves.

NHL futures are also quite popular, with chances to bet on the Stanley Cup champion, individual division titles, and player awards like the Hart Trophy year-round.

English Premier League

English Premier League fans will have deep market coverage at SIA along with a unique integration of Canadian broadcasts. As an official sponsor of the English Premier League on Fubo Canada, SIA attempts to optimize its soccer hub specifically for Canadian viewers, often matching European bookmakers in depth.

You’ll find all the regular bet types like Three-Way Moneyline, Totals, Double Chance and Both Teams To Score. Additionally there are a variety of handicaps and spreads on EPL matches for bettors looking to level the playing field on lopsided matchups.

The Player Props section holds a large collection of markets, like Anytime Goalscorer, First Goalscorer, Player to be Carded, or Over/Under metrics for total Shots on Target or Completed Passes.

Futures bettors will have the chance to wager on season-long markets updated continuously after every week. You can wager months in advance on the EPL Champion, Top 4 Finish, the Golden Boot or teams to be Relegated.

Betting Odds

We found the betting odds at Sports Interaction to be on par with other major sportsbooks in Alberta. Enhanced odds are available on a daily basis, providing exciting odds on popular sports leagues like the NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL. Local teams like the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames are featured quite often for these odds, giving better payouts than standard industry baselines.

You can find “Futures” betting markets available well ahead of major competitions or leagues, giving bettors the chance to place bets on outright winners well in advance. In-play odds are extremely dynamic, giving continuous odds that update millisecond by millisecond.

Live Betting & Streaming

The live betting section of the sportsbook is one of this operator's key selling points, with hundreds of in-play markets available each day. The most heavily featured leagues during the season are NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and CFL. You can also find a big selection of popular soccer leagues from around the world, like the English Premier League, La Liga, Champions League and MLS.

Microbetting or “Fast Betting” is available for most NFL, NBA and NHL games, giving bettors the option of wagering play-by-play or point-by-point. Due to the lightning-fast odds shifts, SIA uses a 3-to-5 second countdown delay from the moment you hit "Place Bet" to prevent court-siding.

Live streaming at SIA is available but limited to niche sports like eSports and Table Tennis. Instead bettors can follow along with their wagers via live game trackers which provide animated graphics and real-time statistics.

SIA is also known for its “The Locker Room” feature which provides a dual-screen stream of a live studio with professional sports analysts who break down active games as they progress. The feature is available beside your betslip, making it easy to watch as you place your wagers.

Mobile App

A dedicated mobile app version of the platform can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android devices. Apple users will need iOS 15.0 or later, while Android players will require Android 8.0 (Oreo) or above. Approximately 75 MB to 100 MB of free storage space will also be required for the initial download, plus extra room for cached data.

We found the Sports Interaction App to be extremely sleek and intuitive, giving bettors the ability to find and place wagers quickly and hassle-free. Users will have the ability to switch between the Sportsbook and Casino instantly using a single-shared wallet.

In terms of functionality, the app has all the same great betting features as the browser-based client, like Live Betting, Same Game Parlays, Early Cash Out and Customer Support. Additionally, bettors can set up push notifications to receive alerts for completed bets and biometric login for fast and secure access.

Location settings must be turned on whenever using the Sports Interaction App to ensure users are within Alberta provincial boundaries.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.5/5 Google Play Store 4.3/5

Payment Methods

Sports Interaction provides a number of secure payment options which are compliant with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission. All payment options are free of charge on the side of the operator.

Deposit Methods

There are a total of 7 deposit options available at Sports Interaction, which is right around the average for Alberta sports betting sites. The minimum deposit across the board for all payment options is $10.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Interac $10 Visa $10 MasterCard $10 Apple Pay $10 iDebit $10 InstaDebit $10 Paysafecard $10

Withdrawal Methods

A majority of the same payment options available for deposits can also be used to make withdrawal from Sports Interaction Alberta. The operator uses a closed loop system, requiring customers to withdraw funds using the same method you utilized to deposit. Your account name must also match exactly with the legal name on your bank account, credit card, or Interac profile.

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Interac Online Banking $10 iDebit $10 InstaDebit $10 Apple Pay $10 eCheck $10 Bank Wire Transfer -

Payout Speeds

Payout speeds for withdrawals will depend on the payment option used. The fastest withdrawal option is Interac eTransfers which typically payout within 24 hours. iDebit and INSTADEBIT payouts can take up to 2-3 business days, while eChecks and Bank Wire Transfers can take up to 7 business days.

Keep in mind that before you can make a withdrawal from your betting account, you must complete KYC security verification.

You will be able to keep track of your pending withdrawal by checking the “Transaction History” of your account. Withdrawals will be displayed as Pending, Approved or Declined.

Customer Support

Alberta bettors will be able to get assistance from customer support via Live Chat and Email. The operator’s website also has a detailed FAQ section which offers a number of answers to common questions.

Live chat is the most efficient method of contacting support, with response times of under 2 minutes on average. Live chat is available 24/7 and can be launched by clicking the bubble icon or “Help & Contact” button at the bottom of the homepage. We found live chat support best for tackling troubleshooting issues.

You can send in an Email ticket in the “Help & Contact” section of your account directly to customer support. Email replies typically take between 2-24 hours. Email support is ideal for payment issues and problems with KYC verification.

User Experience

Ease of Use

We found the SIA user interface to be extremely clean and easy-to-use, catering specifically to a Canadian user base.

Both the website and app offer an universal search bar which allows you to type in a team name or competition and instantly receive all available pre-game, live, and futures markets. There’s also quick links to major leagues like the NHL, NFL, and CFL that let you jump directly to them.

Signing up for a betting account at Sports Interaction Alberta should only take a few minutes of your time, asking for the completion of the operator’s registration form. KYC verification is also quick, asking for an upload of valid government ID and proof of address.

Managing Your Account

SIA users will have the ability to change the odds format of their account between Decimal, Fractional and American with a simple toggle. Bettors can also pin their favourite leagues directly to the top of your main left-hand sidebar or navigation menu for easy access.

Push notifications and email/SMS promos can be opted in and out of in the “Communication” section of your account.

If you’re using the mobile app, you will have the ability to switch on Face ID and Touch ID. This removes the hassle of typing in passwords repeatedly, ideal for live bettors who are trying to catch dynamic odds.

Responsible Gambling Options

Sports Interaction follows provincial rules regarding responsible gambling practices, providing players with a number of safer gambling tools. Some of the common tools you will have access to include:

Deposit Limits: Restricts the maximum amount of money a player can deposit into their account over a daily, weekly, or monthly period. Decreasing a limit will happen instantly, but requesting for an increase will require a mandatory 24-hour cooling-off period.

Restricts the maximum amount of money a player can deposit into their account over a daily, weekly, or monthly period. Decreasing a limit will happen instantly, but requesting for an increase will require a mandatory 24-hour cooling-off period. Session Time Limits: Bettors will be able to track the amount of time they are active at the operator and prompt alerts to pop-up whenever they pass a certain amount of time. (eg: 1 Hour)

Bettors will be able to track the amount of time they are active at the operator and prompt alerts to pop-up whenever they pass a certain amount of time. (eg: 1 Hour) Time-Outs: Allows bettors to take a break from betting by temporarily locking themselves out of their account. Lockout periods can vary between 1 day up to 6 weeks.

Allows bettors to take a break from betting by temporarily locking themselves out of their account. Lockout periods can vary between 1 day up to 6 weeks. Self-Exclusion: Gives the option for taking a permanent or long-term break. Note that registering for self-exclusion will also block your access to all other AGLC-licensed iGaming platforms across the province.

Stand Out Feature: Easy Parlay

A stand out feature which we would like to highlight at Sports Interaction Alberta is the “Easy Parlay”. The tool helps you create parlays with ease by grouping the most popular game lines together onto a single screen. The filtered list typically shows only the primary betting markets, like Moneylines, Point Spreads, and Over/Unders for the biggest games of the day.

Easy Parlay is ideal for bettors who are looking to cross between popular leagues and markets like NHL moneylines, NFL point spreads, and NBA game totals, without having to search from section to section.

You can then make your picks with a few clicks and place your parlay within a matter of seconds. The odds for your bet are calculated immediately and the potential payout based on the amount of your stake.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane We found Sports Interaction to be a top-tier online sports betting site which is tailored towards Canadian bettors. Based on our experience, the main strengths of the operator are: Coverage of Canadian Sports: SIA focuses a majority of its attention on major American and Canadian leagues like the NHL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NFL and UFC. This makes for more in-depth market coverage than other top betting sites, particularly for props and Futures.

SIA focuses a majority of its attention on major American and Canadian leagues like the NHL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NFL and UFC. This makes for more in-depth market coverage than other top betting sites, particularly for props and Futures. Top Live Betting Section: Microbetting or “Fast Betting” is available at SIA, giving bettors the ability to wager on specific moments within a live game. Live bets are settled within seconds, with lines that change dynamically with every single play.

Microbetting or “Fast Betting” is available at SIA, giving bettors the ability to wager on specific moments within a live game. Live bets are settled within seconds, with lines that change dynamically with every single play. Intuitive Mobile App: A modern and intuitive SIA App is available on iOS and Android, giving players access to both the Sportsbook and Casino sections using the same account.

A modern and intuitive SIA App is available on iOS and Android, giving players access to both the Sportsbook and Casino sections using the same account. Early Cash Out: Gives players the option of buying out of their placed wagers before they come to a natural conclusion. Ideal for locking in profits when ahead and mitigating losses when your bet is behind.

Gives players the option of buying out of their placed wagers before they come to a natural conclusion. Ideal for locking in profits when ahead and mitigating losses when your bet is behind. Quick Payouts: You can get paid out within 24 hours using payment options like Interac and Apple Pay. The minimum withdrawal limit is $10.

You can get paid out within 24 hours using payment options like Interac and Apple Pay. The minimum withdrawal limit is $10. 24/7 Customer Support: Live chat support is available round-the-clock, connecting users with agents within 2 minutes on average. A good FAQ section is also available on the operator’s website for quick answers to commonly asked questions.

Final Verdict

We conclude that Sports Interaction Alberta is one of the premier online sports betting sites in the province, offering a betting experience tailor-made for Canadians.

You can find in-depth coverage of all popular Canadian sports, including Basketball, Baseball, Football, Hockey, Soccer and Tennis. Microbetting or “Fast Betting” is available on most major sports, giving bettors the option of placing wagers on specific short-term outcomes, like the next play in an NFL or NBA game.

The Sports Interaction App is the recommended way of accessing the platform, with a clean and intuitive interface which makes betting very simple. You’ll find a number of useful betting features on the app, like Easy Parlay, Early Cash Out, Same Game Parlays and Quick Withdrawals.

Getting started at Sports Interaction should be painless, requiring you only to fill out their registration form and complete KYC. If you run into any issues, customer support can be contacted 24/7 via the live chat feature in the “Help & Contact” section.

Overall, we recommend Sports Interaction Alberta to bettors looking for a Canadian-focused betting experience who are looking to wager via mobile app.

Sports Interaction Alberta FAQ

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Is Sports Interaction legal in Alberta?

Yes, Sports Interaction is 100% legal in Alberta. The brand is licensed by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) to provide legal iGaming and sports betting products in the province.

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Can you gamble online in Alberta?

Yes, Alberta is the second province in Canada, after Ontario, to establish a fully regulated, open iGaming market for private commercial operators. To gamble online in Alberta players must be over the age of 18 and physically located within Alberta provincial boundaries.

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What is the minimum age to bet with SIA in Alberta?

Local regulations from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) restrict online sports betting, casino games, and lottery products to customers over the age of 18. Players will be required to complete KYC and verify their date of birth by uploading a government-issued ID before betting.

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What can I bet on at Sports Interaction Alberta?

You will be able to wager on over 40 different sports and 100+ leagues from all over the globe at Sports Interaction. This includes Canadian favourites like the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC and CFL, along with international sports such as Soccer, Tennis, Golf, Cricket and Rugby. A wide range of niche sports like Snooker, Surfing, Chess, Water Polo and Darts can also be found at the sportsbook.

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Is SIA a Canadian company?