The Portuguese manager lost his first match in the Strasbourg dugout, but there were positive signs ahead of fixtures with Le Havre and Lorient. Can Matos turn a promising performance into results, and where does the value lie in Strasbourg’s upcoming Ligue 1 betting odds?

Market Selection Odds Le Havre vs Strasbourg Strasbourg to win 2.14 Strasbourg vs Lorient Under 2.5 goals 1.75

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Matos faces a tough task turning Strasbourg around

After a poor start to their Ligue 1 campaign, Strasbourg dismissed Hugo Oliveira during the international break. Within minutes of that announcement, the club stated that Vitor Matos is the new man at the helm. The Portuguese coach was lured away from Swansea City in the Championship, where he led them into contention for the promotion playoffs.

By taking the job in Ligue 1, Matos has inherited a team in the relegation playoff spot, a stark contrast to his fortunes in England. The Strasbourg hierarchy can’t be blamed for wanting change, but Matos’ first game in charge didn’t deliver much hope as they lost 1-0 at home to Brest. Once a thriving club under Liam Rosenior, Strasbourg haven’t recovered since the Englishman departed for their sister club, Chelsea.

Since then, the Blue and Whites have had three other managers - first Gary O’Neil, then Hugo Oliveira, and now Vitor Matos. That level of upheaval rarely helps a squad build momentum, but the club has high hopes from a man who was part of Jurgen Klopp’s staff at Liverpool. Rosenior, meanwhile, is thriving on his return to Ligue 1 with Paris FC, as he’s led the club to second spot and three points behind Paris Saint-Germain ahead of matchday 12.

It’s worth looking past the result of Matos’ first game in charge, as Strasbourg could easily have come away with the win. The performance was enough to suggest a slight turnaround is imminent.

Their fixture list is kind, with bottom-placed Le Havre next on the agenda, who have yet to win a Ligue 1 match this season. A win there could kick-start a revival before his side’s next home game against Lorient. For a new manager in a relegation battle, a run of winnable matches is exactly what is required.

Strasbourg’s underlying numbers point to a turnaround

Although Strasbourg lost last weekend, Matos would’ve been encouraged by what he saw. The Blue and Whites had 69% ball possession and an xG (expected goals) of 1.86 compared to Brest’s 1.41. The home side had two big chances and had five shots on target compared to the opposition’s two.

Matos did an exceptional job at Swansea in the opening months of the season, and he will have seen enough in that first game to feel optimistic. If they can continue to dominate possession and create chances, the results should follow. Strasbourg’s total of 14.96 xG is the 12th best in Ligue 1.

They’ll feel confident ahead of their next match with a Le Havre side that has lost six Ligue 1 matches on the bounce. They’ve conceded an average of three goals per game in that run. Five of those matches saw Le Havre post a lower xG than their opponents. Le Havre’s xGA for the season is 22.45. Only Rennes and Marseille have a higher tally.

Le Havre have won just one point from six home games. They have the worst home offence (three goals scored) and home defence (13 goals conceded) in the league. A bottom-placed side with that profile is a good opponent for a team trying to find its feet. For those reasons, Matos claiming his first win as Strasbourg boss looks a solid option in the Strasbourg betting odds.

The second bet comes in the next home game, against Lorient. Their league matches this season have averaged 1.73 goals per game, the lowest such figure for any team in the division.

Lorient’s attack away from home is blunt, as only Troyes’ two goals are worse than their four goals in five games. Strasbourg’s attacking output at home is decent, but not overwhelming. Lorient’s away matches have averaged 1.2 goals per 90. Strasbourg will likely look to keep this one tight, so under 2.5 goals looks the obvious pick.