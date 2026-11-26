On face value, Forest’s outlook appears poor - 17th in the table with nine points from 11 games. Their underlying data tells a different story. So does that mean Nottingham Forest betting markets are undervaluing them ahead of Wednesday’s visit from Chelsea?

Market Selection Odds Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Nottingham Forest - Draw No Bet 1.79 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Nottingham Forest/Draw - Double Chance 1.44

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Nottingham Forest’s data points to a turnaround against Chelsea

Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth last week was their sixth of the Premier League season. The loss left them with nine points from 11 matches and 17th in the division, ahead of the relegation zone purely on a superior goal difference. Their ability to create goalscoring chances is why they’ve kept their heads above water so far, and those numbers are encouraging for Oliver Glasner’s men.

The Tricky Trees have an overall xG (expected goals) of 17.39, the seventh-best in the league, narrowly behind Arsenal. Expected goals measure the quality of the chances a team creates, so it shows how the side is actually playing even when the scoreline says otherwise. Forest have underperformed in that metric by 8.39 - the biggest difference in the division.

Nottingham Forest have an xG of 1.58 per 90, far more than their 0.82 goals per 90. For reference, defending champions Arsenal have created 17.63 xG this season, only 0.33 more than Forest. Their problem lies in finishing, as their 181 shots in 11 games are the fourth-highest in the Premier League. Forest’s conversion rate is just 4.97%, the worst in the English top flight, which is what needs addressing.

Against Bournemouth last weekend, Forest recorded 1.99 xG across 90 minutes but had only one shot on target. The Tricky Trees generated opportunities and once again failed to make them count, which has been the story of their season so far. Before the international break, they did the impossible by beating Manchester City 3-1 from an xG of just 1.06. They scored three goals from five shots on target, so they have potential to improve on that front.

Nottingham Forest’s attacking output asserts Glasner’s message is landing

The win against Man City was just their second victory under Oliver Glasner’s leadership. The former Crystal Palace boss spoke out after the defeat to Brentford on Matchday 9, saying he had made too many compromises at the club. The comments suggested he was under pressure from Forest’s upper management and that things were about to change.

What followed was a win against City and an attacking display against Bournemouth that deserved far more than it got. It suggests that his message is finally getting through to those on the pitch. If Forest maintain their impressive attacking output, their results should start aligning with the data, leading to more consistent positive results.

According to Opta’s expected points table, Forest should be sixth in the standings. That’s a staggering 11 places higher than their current position, and they should have had at least eight points more. That points deficit is the highest in the Premier League, but the situation can change drastically when a team starts converting chances.

Nottingham Forest’s attack poses a threat to Chelsea’s struggling defence

Forest haven’t delivered enough positive results to earn our trust outright, but their underlying attacking output gives us something to believe in. A team that produces this volume of chances while converting so few tends to be undervalued by the market, particularly because the league table and recent scorelines dominate the narrative. Wednesday night’s clash against Chelsea sees them return to the City Ground for the first time since the triumph over City.

The Blues’ defending data also offer enough encouragement for the hosts to capitalise on their chances. At home last week, Chelsea allowed Leeds seven big chances and an xG of 2.77 before conceding four. As things stand, Xabi Alonso’s men have conceded 20 goals in 11 games, with only four teams allowing more this season.

The West Londoners have also lost three of their last four league outings and 60% of their away matches in the Premier League this season. Forest should get plenty of chances to test Chelsea’s lacklustre defence, making the hosts worth following in a couple of different markets.

If available, the Asian handicap market looks a good way in. The Forest +0.25 Asian handicap, or the 0.0 Asian handicap, offer some protection. The 0.0 Asian handicap covers a Forest win and refunds the stake if the match ends in a draw. The +0.25 line splits the stake across the draw-no-bet and the +0.5 handicap if available.

If not, the regular draw no bet market acts in the exact same way as the 0.0 Asian handicap. The Forest +0.25 Asian handicap line can be matched by placing a half-stakes bet on both the draw no bet and Forest to win/draw double chance markets.

Regardless of the market, Forest look worth following for a result here against a struggling Chelsea team. We aren’t expecting them to become a different team, only to start turning the chances they are already creating into goals.