BET99 Alberta Review October 2026

TL;DR • BET99 is now live in Alberta, offering legal sports betting licensed by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

• To place bets at BET99 Alberta you must be over the age of 18 and physically present within provincial boundaries.

• The minimum deposit for any payment option at BET99 is $20.

Feature Rating Sports Leagues 4.4/5 Betting Odds 4.2/5 Live Betting 4.5/5 Live Streaming 4.2/5 Mobile App 4/5 Payment Methods 4.2/5 Payout Speed 4.4/5 Customer Support 4.5/5 User Experience 4.3/5 Overall Rating 4.3/5

About BET99

BET99 is a popular, home-grown Canadian online sportsbook and casino that launched back in September 2020. The site has since transitioned into the regulated Alberta iGaming market, operating legally under an agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

BET99 was originally managed by Sports Venture Holdings Inc. (SVH) but has since merged into the umbrella of Interactive Entertainment Group (IEG). The brand is known for being an official partner of the NHL and securing high-profile domestic athletic partnerships with the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Auston Matthews and Alysha Newman.

One of the main strengths of BET99 is the operator’s tailor-made Canadian sports coverage which prioritizes popular Canadian leagues and teams. This means you’ll always find highly competitive odds and localized prop bets for Canadian franchises.

We also found that the sportsbook has a unique live betting section that offers the chance to place “Flash Bets” on a variety of micro-markets. Rapid Interac payouts are available on verified accounts, with money landing in your bank account within 12-24 hours.

Pros Cons ✅ Top Canadian sports coverage ❌ Higher minimum deposits than competitors ✅ Micro live-betting available ❌ Cluttered dashboard ✅ Quick payouts

Is BET99 legal in Alberta?

Yes, BET99 is completely legal and regulated to provide iGaming products to residents of Alberta.

The platform is officially registered with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) and operates under a commercial agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC). This means player funds are kept in secure, audited accounts with software powering betting odds routinely checked for fairness.

Alberta’s regulated market was opened to third-party operators on July 13, 2026. Before this, BET99 served Alberta residents through what is known as a "grey market".

To start betting at BET99, customers must be over the age of 18 and physically present within Alberta provincial boundaries. To ensure they are within provincial boundaries, Alberta bettors must turn on GeoComply technology to verify their exact location.

Sports Betting

The BET99 Sportsbook features a wide selection of betting markets, competitive odds and a comprehensive live betting suite. Let’s take a closer look at the sports betting section and what it has to offer.

Leagues & Betting Options

We found over 35 sports available to bet on at BET99, making it one of the largest sportsbooks in Canada, in terms of sports coverage. We did find that the brand focuses primarily on popular Canadian sports leagues, like the NFL, NHL, NBA, CFL, MLB and UFC.

NBA

Bettors from the Wild Rose County will be able to wager on every single pre-season, regular season and play-off game for the NBA at BET99. Popular bet types include Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders and Futures.

Player props are available as well, giving you the chance to bet on individual performance metrics like player points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, and made three-pointers.

Same Game Parlays are available on NBA games which allow you to bundle up to 10 distinct legs from a single NBA game into a parlay.

NFL

NFL is heavily featured at BET99, particularly prop bets which can be found in the “Prop Central” section of the sportsbook. This dedicated tab isolates individual player props, giving you the opportunity to bet on player touchdowns, total passing/rushing/receiving yards, or specific combined stat milestones.

Standard NFL markets such as Lines, Point Spreads and Totals are also very popular at BET99, along with Same Game Parlays. Same Game Parlays sometimes get boosted odds for select matchups such as Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

NHL

As an official partner of the NHL, BET99 is very big into NHL coverage, especially come the playoffs. The site typically changes its dashboard and layout to cater to hockey bettors with specialized parlay configurations, and competitive pricing. Local teams like the Edmonton Oilers are also singled-out and given special odds boosts and Same Game Parlays.

Popular hockey betting markets available at the sportsbook include: Moneylines, Puck Lines, Over/Unders, 3-Way Moneylines and Player/Team Props.

English Premier League

While North American leagues dominate the betting markets at BET99, the English Premier League breaks the trend with deep coverage of every single EPL matchup. Some of the more popular bet types for the Premier League at BET99 are 3-Way Moneylines, Total Goals, Double Chance and Both Teams to Score.

Player props are also big at the sportsbook, like to score a goal, number of shots on target, cards received, or total completed passes.

Betting Odds

The betting odds at BET99 are on par with other major sports betting sites in Canada. While the base odds are pretty standard, the brand separates itself by giving extra value on selected markets. The “Top Props” give odd boosts on select star players each day, while the “Unvigables” offer the chance to place wagers without any margins.

Popular tournaments or competitions, like the Super Bowl or Stanley Cup Finals often receive upgraded odds and even bet insurances.

In-play odds are extremely dynamic, refreshing within seconds which allow for micro-betting on most top leagues. Cash Out options are available for select markets based on the live odds at the time of the buyout.

Live Betting & Streaming

Both live betting and live streaming are available at BET99 Alberta.

We found the live betting section to be one of the biggest strengths of the sportsbook, providing quick refresh rates that make for micro-betting. Micro-betting gives the chance to bet on the very next play in leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB, leading to thousands of betting opportunities.

Other popular sports for live betting at BET99 include: Tennis, Soccer, eSports, Table Tennis and Cricket.

BET99 has an integrated live streaming platform called BetVision that provides low-latency streams through an official partnership with Genius Sports. Live streams are limited to select sports including the Football (NFL), Tennis, Soccer and Cricket.

To access live streams you must be logged into your BET99 account with a positive balance or have placed a real-money wager.

Mobile App

The BET99 Betting App can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices, providing access to both the Sportsbook and Casino sections from one unified account.

We found the app to have a clean and easy-to-navigate user interface which makes finding and placing sports bets extremely simple. The app also has all major betting features available via browser, including Live Streaming, Flash Bets, Cash Outs, Same Game Parlays and Customer Support. Additionally, players can set up push notifications to receive alerts whenever their bets payout or favourite teams are playing.

The iOS version of the app requires iOS 14.0 or later and is roughly 135 MB. Android users will require Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher and at least 60 MB of free space.

Note that the BET99 App uses in-built Geocomply software that verifies player location to ensure they are within provincial boundaries.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.1/5 Google Play Store 3.2/5

Payment Methods

BET99 Alberta provides a number of trusted payment methods which can be used to fund your betting account. There are no fees charged on the side of the operator for deposits or withdrawals.

Deposit Methods

The minimum deposit amount at BET99 Alberta is $20, which is on the higher side for Alberta sports betting sites. There are a total of 6 payment options that can be used, which is right around the average for Alberta operators.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit VISA $20 MasterCard $20 Interac $20 MuchBetter $20 Apple Pay $20 Instant Bank Transfer $20

Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawals can be made using a similar set of payment options as available for deposits. BET99 uses a closed-loop rule which requires customers to withdraw funds using the exact same payment method you used to make their first deposit. KYC identification must be completed before making your first withdrawal.

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal VISA $20 MasterCard $20 Interac $20 MuchBetter $20 Apple Pay $20 Instant Bank Transfer $20

Payout Speed

Payout speeds on withdrawals will depend on the payment option used. The fastest withdrawal method is Interac e-transfers which can pay out within 12-24 hours for a verified account. Apple Pay and MuchBetter withdrawals typically take around 24 hours. VISA and MasterCard withdrawals generally take longer, ranging from 1-5 business days.

You can track the payout status of your withdrawal by checking the “PENDING” section in your “Transaction History”.

All Canadian players will need to complete KYC before they can withdraw funds from their account. This requires providing government issued photo ID with full legal name and proof of address.

Customer Support

If you run into any issues, customer support can be reached via Live Chat or Email.

Live chat is the recommended method of support, offering 24/7 service which can be launched by clicking on the speech bubble icon on desktop or through the bottom left menu on mobile. Response times are within 2-3 minutes and agents usually are able to solve issues quickly.

Email support can be found at support@BET99.com. Email replies typically take longer, ranging from 14-24 hours. We found email support to be useful for more complex issues, like payment disputes and issues with documents.

User Experience

Ease of Use

BET99 Alberta has a quick and easy registration process that should only take up a couple minutes of your time. KYC is also relatively quick, verifying users within a few minutes of document uploads.

The platform itself is quite simple to navigate but does have a cluttered dashboard. A search bar is available which makes finding betting markets quick and easy.

Managing Your Account

Canadian bettors will be able to personalize their account by setting their odds format and language preference. You will also be able to set up teams to be featured in the ‘Favourites’ section of your account.

The communications section has checkboxes for Email, SMS, Phone, and Push Alerts. You can check or uncheck these to filter out unwanted notifications.

Responsible Gambling Options

A number of responsible gambling tools available at BET99 Alberta, aimed at preventing customers from overgambling. Some of the most used safer gambling tools include Deposit Limits, Time Limits, Loss Limits, Time-Outs and Self-Exclusion.

All options can be managed in the ‘Responsible Gambling’ section of the website or by contacting customer support.

Stand Out Feature: Cash Out

BET99 has a very useful "Cash Out" feature that allows you to settle active bets before the event comes to a natural conclusion. This is ideal for bettors looking to lock-in profits when their wager is ahead and mitigate losses if they think it’s a loser.

Keep in mind that the Cash Out feature is only available on select markets and will change in payout value based on the live odds of the wager.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane After testing out the BET99 Alberta platform thoroughly, we believe the operator is one of the best in the region. What really stood out to us was: Top Canadian Sports Coverage: The sportsbook is tailor-made for Canadian bettors, focusing on popular American and Canadian leagues like the NHL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NFL and UFC.

The sportsbook is tailor-made for Canadian bettors, focusing on popular American and Canadian leagues like the NHL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NFL and UFC. Micro-Betting: Microbets or “flash bets” are available, allowing bettors to wager on the literal next play within a game and settling them in a matter of seconds.

Microbets or “flash bets” are available, allowing bettors to wager on the literal next play within a game and settling them in a matter of seconds. Quick Payouts: Verified users can get paid out within 12-24 hours using Interac e-Transfers and around 24 hours with MuchBetter and Apple Pay.

Verified users can get paid out within 12-24 hours using Interac e-Transfers and around 24 hours with MuchBetter and Apple Pay. Quick Customer Support: Live chat support is very quick and helpful, typically resolving problems within a matter of minutes.

Live chat support is very quick and helpful, typically resolving problems within a matter of minutes. Good Mobile App: If you plan on betting on-the-go, the BET99 App has an easy-to-use UI and pretty much all the same functionality as your get via the desktop platform.

Final Verdict - Why choose BET99 Alberta?

Based on our experience. BET99 Alberta is a good pick for bettors looking for a licensed sportsbook with a variety of top betting tools.

The live betting section in particular is very robust, offering micro-betting on a variety of top sports like Hockey, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Tennis and Soccer. Live streaming is available on the integrated Betvision platform but is limited to select NFL games, along with a few Soccer, Tennis and Cricket matchups.

Some other useful betting tools to keep an eye out for at BET99 are the Same Game Parlay+ and Cash Out Feature. The Same Game Parlay+ allows you to combine multiple Same Game Parlays or mix an SGP with traditional single-event bets into one single ticket. Cash Outs allow you to buy out your wagers before they complete based on live odds.

Getting started at BET99 Alberta is quick and easy, only requiring you to fill out the operator’s registration form and complete KYC.

BET99 Albeta FAQ