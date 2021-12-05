Sampdoria-Lazio, le pagelle: solito Immobile, Chabot malissimo
Alessandro De Felice
Getty
LE PAGELLE DI SAMPDORIA-LAZIO
SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero 5,5; Bereszynski 5 (58’ Yoshida 5,5), Ferrari 5 (46’ Dragusin 6), Chabot 4,5, Augello 5; Candreva 5,5 (85’ Ciervo sv), Thorsby 6, Ekdal 6,5, Verre 5 (46’ Silva 6); Quagliarella 5 (46’ Caputo 5), Gabbiadini 6. All. D'Aversa
LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha 7; Marusic 6, Luiz Felipe 6, Acerbi 6,5, Hysaj 6,5; Milinkovic-Savic 5, Cataldi 6,5 (64’ Leiva 6), Basic 6,5; Pedro 6,5 (64’ Felipe Anderson 6), Immobile 7,5 (46’ Muriqi 5), Zaccagni 7,5 (78’ Lazzari 6). All. Sarri