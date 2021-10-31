Inter-Udinese, le pagelle: Correa match winner, Barella dominante
LE PAGELLE DI INTER-UDINESE:
INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 6.5, Ranocchia 6.5, Bastoni 6; Dumfries 6, Barella 7.5 (80' Sensi s.v.), Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6 (70' Vidal 6.5), Perisic 6 (85' Dimarco s.v.); Dzeko 6 (80' Martinez s.v.), Correa 7.5 (70' Sanchez 6).
UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri 6.5; Becao 6, Nuytinck 5.5, Samir 6.5; Molina 6 (89' Soppy s.v.), Pereyra 5.5, Jajalo 5.5 (59' Walace 6), Makengo 5 (70' Arslan 6), Stryger Larsen 5.5 (70' Udogie 6); Success 5.5 (59' Deulofeu 5.5), Beto 5.