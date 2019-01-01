Calciomercato gennaio, notizie e trattative: ufficiale Nasri al West Ham
Le ultime notizie su tutte le trattative del calciomercato di gennaio.
REAL MADRID, KEYLOR NAVAS VERSO L'ADDIO
Keylor Navas ha perso il posto da titolare dopo l'arrivo di Courtois e su Instagram posta una storia che sa di saluto ai tifosi del Real Madrid: "Grazie per tutto".
INTER, INTERESSE PER BRAZAO
L'Inter ha messo gli occhi sul giovane portiere Gabriel Brazao, classe 2000 che milita nel Cruzeiro. Il brasiliano secondo 'Sky Sport' potrebbe essere acquistato e poi venire girato a un'altra squadra italiana.
UFFICIALE - NASRI AL WEST HAM
Following a successful period of training at Rush Green, the French midfielder has joined the Hammers on an initial contract until the end of the 2018/19 season, with the option to extend his stay in east London.https://t.co/l6eFAcUD3p — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 31 dicembre 2018