Calciomercato gennaio, notizie e trattative: ufficiale Nasri al West Ham

Le ultime notizie su tutte le trattative del calciomercato di gennaio.

Oltre 100 match di Serie A in esclusiva e tutta la Serie B: attiva ora il tuo mese gratis su DAZN

Keylor Navas ha perso il posto da titolare dopo l'arrivo di Courtois e su Instagram posta una storia che sa di saluto ai tifosi del Real Madrid: "Grazie per tutto".

L'Inter ha messo gli occhi sul giovane portiere Gabriel Brazao, classe 2000 che milita nel Cruzeiro. Il brasiliano secondo 'Sky Sport' potrebbe essere acquistato e poi venire girato a un'altra squadra italiana.

Following a successful period of training at Rush Green, the French midfielder has joined the Hammers on an initial contract until the end of the 2018/19 season, with the option to extend his stay in east London.https://t.co/l6eFAcUD3p — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 31 dicembre 2018