Calciomercato gennaio, notizie e trattative: ufficiale Nasri al West Ham

Calciomercato invernale, ultime notizie e trattative del 1 gennaio.

Le ultime notizie su tutte le trattative del calciomercato di gennaio.

REAL MADRID, KEYLOR NAVAS VERSO L'ADDIO

Keylor Navas ha perso il posto da titolare dopo l'arrivo di Courtois e su Instagram posta una storia che sa di saluto ai tifosi del Real Madrid: "Grazie per tutto".

INTER, INTERESSE PER BRAZAO

L'Inter ha messo gli occhi sul giovane portiere Gabriel Brazao, classe 2000 che milita nel Cruzeiro. Il brasiliano secondo 'Sky Sport' potrebbe essere acquistato e poi venire girato a un'altra squadra italiana.

UFFICIALE - NASRI AL WEST HAM

