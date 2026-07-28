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DFB Pokal

DFB Pokal - Generale

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DFB Pokal, calendario e risultati

giovedì 20 agosto
Waldhof Mannheim badge
Waldhof Mannheim
WMA
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
SC St. Toenis badge
SC St. Toenis
STT
Francoforte badge
Francoforte
SGE
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
VfB Stoccarda badge
VfB Stoccarda
VFB
venerdì 21 agosto
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
Wehen Wiesbaden badge
Wehen Wiesbaden
SVW
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
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Classifiche

Eastern

Pos SquadraGVPSGFGS+/-Pt.Forma
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC18124235142140
D
S
V
V
V
2Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF18115245321338
D
V
V
V
V
3New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution179352821730
D
V
D
S
V
4Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC179263223929
V
S
S
V
V
5New York City FC crestNew York City FC187563124726
D
V
V
S
D

Western

Pos SquadraGVPSGFGS+/-Pt.Forma
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps17104338172134
D
D
S
V
S
2Los Angeles FC crestLos Angeles FC19104535191634
D
V
V
V
V
3San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes18103537241333
S
D
S
V
S
4Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC179262524129
V
V
D
D
V
5Real Salt Lake crestReal Salt Lake178362925427
D
S
S
D
V
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