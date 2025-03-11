FBL-C1-EUR-LIVERPOOL-TRAININGAFP
Richard Mills

Mohamed Salah et Trent Alexander-Arnold, l'énorme clash avant le PSG

T. Alexander-ArnoldM. SalahLiverpool vs Paris Saint-GermainLiverpoolParis Saint-GermainLigue des Champions

Le duo de Liverpool, Mohamed Salah et Trent Alexander-Arnold, semble avoir eu un désaccord à l'entraînement avant d'affronter le Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Liverpool accueille le PSG en Ligue des Champions
  • Salah & Alexander-Arnold s'affrontent
  • Les coéquipiers des Reds désamorcent la situation
