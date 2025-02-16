Ruben Dias Man CityGetty
Jamie Spencer

Les problèmes de Man City s'aggravent avant le Real Madrid

Manchester CityR. DiasNathan AkéJ. GrealishManchester City vs NewcastlePremier LeagueReal Madrid vs Manchester CityLigue des Champions

Un certain nombre de joueurs de Manchester City étaient absents de l'équipe pour le match de Premier League contre Newcastle samedi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

L'article continue ci-dessous
  • Man City sans joueurs clés
  • Dias, Ake & Grealish absents contre Newcastle
  • Doutes pour le grand match à venir contre le Real Madrid
Suivre GOAL sur WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
14871 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Watch all UCL matches on Stan Sport

Prochain match: