Les problèmes de Man City s'aggravent avant le Real Madrid

Les problèmes de Man City s'aggravent avant le Real MadridManchester CityR. DiasNathan AkéJ. GrealishManchester City vs NewcastlePremier LeagueReal Madrid vs Manchester CityLigue des ChampionsUn certain nombre de joueurs de Manchester City étaient absents de l'équipe pour le match de Premier League contre Newcastle samedi.Man City sans joueurs clésDias, Ake & Grealish absents contre NewcastleDoutes pour le grand match à venir contre le Real Madrid