L'offre pharaonique du PSG pour Kimmich

Le Paris Saint-Germain a proposé un contrat à Joshua Kimmich juste avant le choc de Ligue des champions de Munich contre Leverkusen.

  • Kimmich se dirige vers l'agence libre
  • Le PSG propose un contrat de quatre ans
  • Les deux équipes se préparent pour des grandes rencontres en Ligue des Champions
