World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: England

England’s recent results at international tournaments, combined with the outstanding level of players currently performing in the Premier League and UEFA competitions, make them one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup - something they have achieved only once before, back in 1966.

A quarter-final appearance in 2022, where they were eliminated by France following Harry Kane’s missed penalty, and a fourth-placed finish in 2018, after an extra-time semi-final defeat to Croatia, underline their consistency at the top level. Added to that are back-to-back appearances in the final of the European Championship, where they lost to Italy and Spain, respectively.

With a squad that looks exceptionally strong in every department and is packed with depth - so much so that high-profile players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden have been left at home - the biggest question marks concern the form and condition of a few key individuals capable of elevating the team further.

Jude Bellingham has endured a difficult season at Real Madrid, and reports suggest his relationship with Tuchel has not always been smooth, while their defence threatens to be inexperienced when it comes to tournament football if John Stones is unable to start.