World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Iraq

Iraq’s journey to secure a place at the World Cup was the longest of any team, both logistically and in sporting terms. They played a total of 21 matches across multiple rounds of Asian qualifiers and intercontinental play-offs - more than any other nation.

Their campaign began back in 2023, but was only completed in March thanks to victories in a series of win-or-go-home encounters. The first came in November, when Iraq defeated the United Arab Emirates in a play-off. Then, in the spring, they overcame their final hurdle, beating Bolivia in Mexico.

The road was long and complicated in every sense, while the ongoing conflict in the Middle East even threatened the staging of those March play-offs and made Iraq’s journey to the Americas particularly challenging. The team endured a trip lasting more than a day, involving overland travel before flying to Mexico.

The effort ultimately paid off, and Iraq will compete at only the second World Cup in their history, following their debut appearance in 1986.