World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Cape Verde
Among the most exciting newcomers at the 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde defied the odds to book their spot in North America. The island nation secured their first-ever qualification in impressive fashion, winning their CAF group ahead of experienced campaigners Cameroon.
Though they managed just 16 goals in 10 matches, Cape Verde’s strong defensive record ensured they were able to record seven victories, and only succumbed to one defeat on their way to securing a spot at the finals for the first time.
What to expect
The lack of experience that comes with a first-ever World Cup appearance, coupled with a squad that does not possess the same technical quality of teams such as Group H opponents Spain and Uruguay, limits Cape Verde’s chances of progression to the knockout rounds.
Barring a major upset, their most realistic opportunity may be to defeat Saudi Arabia, although the Saudis are a far more experienced side at this level and much more accustomed to competing on football’s biggest stage.
Man in charge
The man responsible for writing the most important chapter in Cape Verdean football history is Pedro Leitao Brito, better known as Bubista.
Bubista spent periods of his playing career in Spain and Angola while earning 28 caps for Cape Verde, some of which came as captain. He subsequently moved into coaching, and after spells with several clubs within the domestic structure, Bubista was appointed national team manager in 2020.
Under his leadership, Cape Verde reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, matching the nation’s best-ever result in the competition, before they were eliminated on penalties by South Africa. Guiding Cape Verde to their first-ever World Cup appearance, however, represents the crowning achievement of Bubista’s tenure.
MVP
Although age is no longer on his side, Ryan Mendes remains Cape Verde’s standout player.
The 36-year-old forward is set to lead his country as captain on football’s biggest stage, while he will also enter the tournament as Cape Verde’s all-time leading goal-scorer. Progression through the groups could even see him bring up a century of caps in North America.
One to watch
Wagner Pina is unquestionably the player to watch for Cape Verde this summer. At just 23, the right-back has established himself at a high level thanks to his exceptional attacking contribution and impressive defensive reliability.
During the 2025-26 season, Pina enjoyed a breakthrough year in Turkiye with Trabzonspor, making 31 appearances while registering seven assists in the Super Lig and playing a role in the club winning the Turkish Cup. Pina’s ability to create overloads and numerical superiority down the flank made him one of the league’s most influential full-backs.
His rise with the national team has been equally rapid, and while he is yet to score his first international goal, his pinpoint crossing ability and tireless energy make him a key weapon for a Cape Verde side hoping to surprise the world in 2026.