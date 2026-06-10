World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Japan
The 2026 tournament will mark Japan’s eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, a testament to their transformation into one of the most consistent forces in both Asian and global football.
They became the first nation to secure qualification for the tournament outside of the three co-hosts, with the decisive moment coming in March 2025, when a victory over Bahrain guaranteed the Samurai Blue’s place at the tournament.
Across 16 qualification matches, Japan won 13, losing only once - and that defeat to Australia only came after their own qualification had already been secured.
What to expect
Japan may not possess the glamour, star power or historical pedigree of football’s traditional giants, but underestimating them would be a mistake. Friendly victories over Brazil and England have sent a clear message: Samurai Blue arrive in North America with genuine ambitions of going deep into the knockout rounds.
Japan have progressed beyond the group stage in four of their seven World Cup appearances, but they have always been eliminated in the last 16. As such, winning a knockout game for the first time on the global stage will be their primary objective.
Complicating that aim is the absence of star winger Kaoru Mitoma, who suffered an injury late in the season for Brighton that has ruled him out of the tournament. Captain Wataru Endo, meanwhile, has been on the sidelines since January and thus could come into the competition at less than full match fitness.
Man in charge
Appointed in July 2018, Hajime Moriyasu represented Japan as a midfielder during his playing career before enjoying significant success with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, leading the club to three J.League titles.
Under his leadership, Japan reached the last 16 in Qatar, famously defeating both Germany and Spain along the way. He also became the first Japan national team manager to receive a contract extension beyond a World Cup cycle, with his current deal running through the end of the 2026 tournament.
Moriyasu’s strengths lie in his excellent man-management skills, his ability to develop young talent, and a proactive style of football built on tactical flexibility that maximises the technical qualities of his players. His preferred 3-4-3 system often features as many as five attack-minded players.
There is speculation that he could step down after the World Cup and return to the club game in the J.League. If that happens, it would represent a significant loss for Japanese football.
MVP
With the injured Mitoma unavailable, more of the onus will be on Takefusa Kubo to produce after several years of performing at a high level without quite establishing himself as a genuine world-class star.
At 25 years old, Kubo is entering what should be the prime years of his career, but his season with Real Sociedad, despite culminating in a Copa del Rey triumph, was not his most spectacular, producing just two goals and three assists in 24 appearances.
Moriyasu is expected to deploy Kubo in an attacking midfield role behind the striker. He is no longer a wonderkid, and the time has come for him to take on a different role, as the player capable of inspiring and leading Samurai Blue on football’s biggest stage.
One to watch
Japan may not have a single global superstar, but they possess a wealth of talent. Among the fresh faces heading to North America, few are more intriguing than Keisuke Goto.
The 21-year-old striker is owned by Anderlecht but spent the past season on loan at Sint-Truiden, the Belgian club with Japanese ownership, for whom he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances.
For Moriyasu, Goto could quickly become a first-choice option, as Japan lack another forward with his particular profile. Goto is a classic penalty-box striker and natural finisher who combines physical presence with a strong personality.
His confidence was evident this year when he celebrated a goal against Anderlecht, his parent club, without hesitation. If given the opportunity on football’s biggest stage, Goto could emerge as one of the breakout players of the tournament.