World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast secured qualification for the World Cup by going unbeaten in their group, recording eight victories and two draws, all without conceding a single goal. However, the campaign was far from straightforward, as they were pushed all the way by Gabon, who finished just one point behind the Elephants in second place.
The decisive moment in the race for first place came in Libreville, where Ivory Coast claimed a crucial 1-0 victory in Gabon thanks to a goal from Seko Fofana. The return fixture, meanwhile, ended in a goalless draw.
Qualification was then secured with a 3-0 victory over Kenya in the final match of the group stage, sealing the 2023 African champions’ return to the global stage for the first time since 2014.
What to expect
The Ivorians arrive at the tournament full of confidence and convinced they can make an impact. Their primary objective is to progress beyond the group stage, a feat they failed to achieve at all of their previous three World Cup appearances.
While Germany are clear favourites to win Group E, Ivory Coast will believe they are well matched with Ecuador, while nothing less than victory will do against Curacao. With four points likely to see them through, reaching the knockouts is an achievable aim.
Expectation has risen, meanwhile, after some eye-catching friendly results. A 4-0 win over South Korea in March was immediately followed by a narrow victory over Scotland, before Ivory Coast completed their preparations for the tournament by beating France 2-1 in Nantes.
Man in charge
Emerse Fae is widely regarded as the man who transformed Ivorian football fortunes. After retiring from playing at 28 due to health issues, Fae spent time coaching in the academies of Nice and Clermont, before he joined the Ivorian national team as assistant coach to Jean-Louis Gasset in 2022.
Two years later, following Gasset’s resignation during the Africa Cup of Nations and with the team seemingly on the brink of elimination, Fae was promoted to head coach. His appointment changed everything.
Under Fae’s leadership, Ivory Coast produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in international football, completing an improbable comeback that culminated in a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the AFCON final.
Fae’s preferred system is a 4-3-3, which often becomes a 4-1-4-1 when defending. While his team has sometimes been criticised for a conservative style of play, their defensive solidity is undeniable - as evidenced by their remarkable record in qualifying. Once possession is regained, the team look to exploit the pace and directness of its wide attackers.
MVP
He may no longer play in Serie A, but Franck Kessie remains a hugely respected figure in Italian football - and an icon for Ivory Coast. The Al-Ahli midfielder is the emotional and tactical leader of the national team, a true institution within Ivorian football.
Kessie featured in all 10 World Cup qualifiers, scoring twice along the way, and for Fae, he is an indispensable presence in midfield; a player capable of providing balance, dominating physically, breaking lines with his powerful runs, and stepping up as the team's designated penalty-taker.
A strong World Cup could once again put the 29-year-old on the radar of Europe's top clubs. Interest from Italy remains alive, with Juventus and Roma reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation in Saudi Arabia.
One to watch
Yan Diomande is widely regarded as the brightest talent among Ivory Coast’s new generation, and one of the most exciting young prospects in world football.
A right winger by trade, Diomande combines dazzling dribbling ability with explosive acceleration. His rare blend of athleticism, pace, and technical skill has already allowed him to shine in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.
Diomande is a strong candidate to emerge as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, though he may already have a big-money move lined up for the summer by the time the World Cup kicks-off, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool both actively looking to get a deal done for the 19-year-old.