World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast secured qualification for the World Cup by going unbeaten in their group, recording eight victories and two draws, all without conceding a single goal. However, the campaign was far from straightforward, as they were pushed all the way by Gabon, who finished just one point behind the Elephants in second place.

The decisive moment in the race for first place came in Libreville, where Ivory Coast claimed a crucial 1-0 victory in Gabon thanks to a goal from Seko Fofana. The return fixture, meanwhile, ended in a goalless draw.

Qualification was then secured with a 3-0 victory over Kenya in the final match of the group stage, sealing the 2023 African champions’ return to the global stage for the first time since 2014.