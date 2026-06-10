World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Curacao

A Blue Wave is rolling from the Caribbean to North America, as the Curacao national team prepare to take part in the World Cup finals for the first time in their still relatively young history.

Officially established in 2010 following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, Curacao has only one major trophy in its cabinet: The Caribbean Cup, a competition that is no longer held, which they won in 2017 during the tournament’s final edition.

Despite their lack of pedigree, Curacao enjoyed an almost flawless CONCACAF qualifying campaign as they seized the opportunity presented by the region’s three best teams being tournament hosts. The Blue Wave secured their spot by topping a group containing Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda, with a 0-0 draw against the former in November confirming their qualification.

In doing so, Curacao became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, with an area of just 444 square kilometres and a population of fewer than 160,000 people.