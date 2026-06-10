World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: United States

Analysing the United States’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup is not as straightforward as it might seem, even though they qualified automatically as co-hosts.

Beyond the 2025 Gold Cup, where they lost in the final to Mexico exactly one year before the World Cup, attention must also be paid to the form of some of the national team's key players. Weston McKennie has been one of Juventus’ most consistent performers, Christian Pulisic remains a top talent despite a dip in form during the second half of the season, and Folarin Balogun arrives after an impressive run that saw him score in eight consecutive Ligue 1 matches for Monaco.

However, the U.S. showed some concerning weaknesses in their two friendlies at the start of 2026, as they conceded five times to Belgium before going down 2-0 to Portugal. They have since bounced back with a win over Senegal before falling to another defeat against Germany, highlighting the inconsistent nature of the co-hosts.