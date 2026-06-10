World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Scotland
Between the 1970s and 1990s, Scotland were a near-constant presence at World Cups. But after the 1998 tournament, a drought lasting almost three decades began. Qualification for 2026, therefore, carries enormous historical significance, achieved after a campaign that was anything but straightforward.
Scotland’s journey started with a 0-0 draw away to group favourites Denmark, before continuing through a series of ups and downs. Unconvincing victories over Greece and Belarus, growing frustration among supporters, and a crushing 3-0 defeat in Athens that seemed to derail their hopes put travel plans on hold. But just as automatic qualification appeared to be slipping away, an unexpected Belarus draw in Copenhagen reopened the race and set the stage for an unforgettable night at Hampden Park.
November’s 4-2 victory over Denmark marked one of the greatest moments in recent Scottish football history. Sparked by Scott McTominay’s spectacular bicycle-kick opener after just three minutes, and rounded out by dramatic goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean in the 93rd and 98th minutes, respectively, celebrations continued well into the night in Glasgow.
It was a hard-fought qualification campaign, at times seemingly impossible, but that only made it more meaningful for a national team that had spent years trying to return to football’s biggest stage.
What to expect
Scotland’s stated objective is clear: Reach the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time. They have never progressed beyond the group phase in any of their previous eight appearances, but the expanded 48-team format, which allows some of the best third-placed teams to advance, offers additional hope.
Given Haiti’s presence in Group C, the Tartan Army will know how important getting off to a winning start against one of the tournament’s minnows will be, especially with 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and then Brazil to come. If Scotland can win their opener and then avoid defeat in one of their other two matches, a historic achievement will almost certainly be theirs.
Man in charge
Steve Clarke has been the architect of Scotland’s revival. Appointed in 2019, he has restored stability and identity to a national team that had struggled for years to find consistency.
His approach is pragmatic, built on defensive organisation, tactical discipline and unwavering trust in a close-knit core of players. Clarke may not be the most flamboyant coach, but he has proven exceptionally effective at maximising the resources at his disposal.
Clarke’s work has been particularly praised for creating a united and resilient squad, capable of responding to adversity, as demonstrated throughout the qualification campaign. He has also put to bed questions over his future by signing a new contract on the eve of the tournament that will keep him in the job until 2030.
MVP
The face of this Scotland side is undoubtedly Scott McTominay. The 2024-25 Serie A MVP has developed into a complete midfielder at Napoli, combining physicality, intelligent movement and a keen eye for goal.
His importance was evident throughout qualification, where he scored several crucial goals, including the unforgettable bicycle kick against Denmark in the decisive match. McTominay is far more than the ball-winning midfielder that many believed he was at Manchester United; he is a player capable of influencing every phase of the game.
McTominay’s ability to make late runs into the box means he is a constant threat to any defence. More importantly, he has repeatedly shown that he thrives on the biggest occasions, delivering when pressure and personality matter most.
In a squad that lacks an abundance of global stars, McTominay's contribution will be vital. Scotland’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds will depend heavily on his performances.
One to watch
Among Scotland’s most exciting young talents is Ben Gannon-Doak. A quick and technically gifted winger, he excels at creating numerical advantages through his pace and ability to beat defenders one-on-one. Despite being just 20, Gannon-Doak has already demonstrated maturity and confidence that could make him one of the surprises of the tournament.
Having broken through at Celtic, Gannon-Doak joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022, but nagging injuries meant he was never able to hold down a regular role in the Reds’ squad. He subsequently completed a move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 for around £25 million, though his debut campaign at the Vitality Stadium was again punctured by fitness problems.
Gannon-Doak could be a crucial weapon for Clarke, particularly in tightly contested matches where his unpredictability can make the difference. If he can handle the pressure of football’s biggest stage and his body doesn’t let him down, Gannon-Doak has the potential to become one of the breakout stars of the World Cup and once again attract the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.