World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Switzerland
Consistency, quality, and organisation were the key ingredients that enabled Switzerland to secure a place at their sixth-straight World Cup.
Murat Yakin’s side dominated their qualifying campaign, deservedly finishing top of their group with four wins and two draws. They immediately laid down a marker by winning their first three matches against Kosovo, Slovenia, and Sweden, before being held to a goalless draw by Slovenia.
The match that effectively propelled the Swiss towards top spot was their emphatic 4-1 victory over Sweden in Stockholm, a game they controlled from start to finish. Mathematical confirmation of qualification then arrived following a draw with Kosovo in their final match of the group.
What to expect
Switzerland are widely viewed as a potential dark horse at the World Cup, having established themselves as a consistent presence at major tournaments. Progressing beyond the group stage is therefore considered the minimum objective, while their true ambition is to finally break through the quarter-final barrier - a stage they have reached on three previous occasions.
Since 1994, Switzerland have participated in six World Cups and advanced to the round of 16 on five occasions, underlining their remarkable consistency on football’s biggest stage. Now, though, they want to make more of a mark.
Man in charge
Murat Yakin is a Swiss football icon, having first gained legendary status as a player, where he was a cornerstone for Basel and Switzerland, and now as coach.
After winning two Swiss league titles in charge of Basel, Yakin succeeded Vladimir Petkovic as Switzerland’s head coach in August 2021. His tenure has been successful so far, too, having led Switzerland to the World Cup knockouts in 2022 before reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where they were ultimately beaten on penalties by England.
There is a growing sense that Switzerland have never been more tactically mature or self-assured, giving them genuine reason to dream big as they arrive in North America.
MVP
Switzerland’s all-time record appearance-maker, Granit Xhaka has long been the heart and soul of the national team.
Xhaka's quality, vision, and leadership make him the reference point for the entire squad, both on and off the pitch, while as captain, Xhaka can almost be considered Yakin’s assistant coach on the field, thanks to the strong understanding the two have developed over the years.
The 33-year-old midfielder is coming off a superb debut season with Sunderland, where he helped lead the newly-promoted Black Cats to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League and Europa League qualification, showcasing the eye for a pass and combative nature that has allowed him to remain at the top of the game for well over a decade.
This summer’s tournament will be the fourth, and potentially final World Cup of Xhaka’s career, as he and a bunch of players from his generation prepare to bid farewell to the national set-up.
One to watch
Fabian Rieder is hardly an unknown figure in Swiss football, but the 24-year-old midfielder appears to be reaching his peak after a fine season at Augsburg during which he scored six Bundesliga goals and provided a further three assists..
Likely to start as Yakin’s No.10, Rieder is seen as a potential key weapon for Switzerland at the World Cup, particularly given his remarkable tactical versatility and his set-piece delivery.
A summer transfer would not be out of the question if Rieder can enjoy a breakout tournament as part of a successful Swiss side.