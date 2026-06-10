World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: South Korea

South Korea booked their place at the 2026 World Cup after an outstanding campaign in the Asian qualifiers. They remained unbeaten through their 16 matches, winning 11 of them while scoring 40 goals and conceding just eight.

Their results since have been mixed, as while they will have taken heart from wins over the United States, Paraguay and, Ghana, a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Brazil will have knocked Taeguk Warriors' confidence before they were beaten soundly by Ivory Coast and then narrowly by Austria during the March international break.