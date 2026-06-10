World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Mexico
As one of the host nations, Mexico earned automatic entry into the tournament and therefore did not need to earn a place through the qualifying campaign. The national team’s recent years, however, have been marked by both highs and lows.
After an early exit from the 2024 Copa America, 2025 saw Mexico bounce back by winning both the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup - retaining the title they won in 2023. They have since held Portugal and Belgium to draws in friendlies, suggesting they will be able to compete alongside some of the tournament favourites on home soil.
From a World Cup perspective, Mexico are looking to bounce back from a disappointing tournament in 2022, where Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s side were eliminated in the group stages. Before that, Mexico had gone out in the round of 16 at seven consecutive World Cups - a long-standing curse they are still trying to break.
What to expect
There is huge pressure on El Tri, with an entire country hoping for results that have been awaited for decades. Advancing beyond the group stage is the minimum expectation for this team, and doing so as group winners could also mean a more manageable path to the last 16 before facing the tournament’s strongest sides.
Mexico are expected to field a blend of experienced players and younger talents who have emerged through the youth international ranks. One of the team’s key strengths is its central defence, anchored by Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes. In midfield, Alvaro Fidalgo and youngster Obed Vargas are expected to play important roles, while captain Edson Alvarez has made it despite an injury-hit campaign.
Meanwhile, some of the most talented players from previous Mexico squads, such as Diego Lainez and Chucky Lozano, have been left out.
Man in charge
Before he hands over the role to his assistant Rafa Marquez at the end of the tournament, Mexico will once again be led by Javier Aguirre. This is his third spell in charge of the national team, following previous World Cup campaigns in 2002 and 2010.
A two-time Gold Cup winner, ‘El Vasco’ is often the subject of criticism from Mexican supporters because of his squad selections and a style of play that is seen as being overly cautious and lacking entertainment.
For this tournament, Aguirre is once again expected to rely heavily on players from Liga MX. Even before the domestic season had concluded, the league had already provided 12 players for the preliminary training camp, though they have since been joined by those playing abroad in other leagues.
MVP
Mexico have plenty of attacking options, but none can challenge Raul Jimenez’s place as the team’s leading figure.
The Fulham striker is the star of this side, as shown by Mexico’s two trophy wins in 2025, when he scored nine of the team’s 22 goals. At 35 and preparing for his fourth World Cup, much of El Tri’s hopes rest on his shoulders, especially following a difficult season for fellow striker Santiago Gimenez at AC Milan.
Alongside Jimenez, Mexico’s most iconic player remains Guillermo Ochoa. The legendary goalkeeper appeared to be out of the national-team picture, but Luis Malagon’s injury has reopened the door for Ochoa to appear at his sixth consecutive World Cup - matching a feat that will also be achieved by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at this tournament.
One to watch
In a team that can struggle to create chances consistently, the responsibility for providing inspiration may fall to 17-year-old Gilberto Mora.
Having recently returned from injury, which kept him out for a large part of the Liga MX season, the Tijuana youngster is regarded as one of El Tri’s brightest hopes; a player whose level of talent has not been seen in Mexican football for years.
An attacking midfielder and natural creator in the final third, Mora is already rewriting records in Mexican football and attracting attention from Europe’s biggest clubs, many of whom are preparing to bring him across the Atlantic.
His creativity could light up an entire country - and perhaps help Mexico finally break their round-of-16 curse.