World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Czechia

The journey to a first World Cup in 20 years, and only their second appearance since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, was anything but straightforward for Czechia. They finished second in UEFA Group L behind Croatia, before two dramatic play-off victories, both secured via penalty shootouts, over Ireland and Denmark.

The comeback against Ireland was especially remarkable: Trailing 2-0 after just 23 minutes, the Czechs fought back thanks to a Patrik Schick penalty and an equaliser from Ladislav Krejci in the 86th minute, before prevailing in the shootout.

The play-off final against Denmark ended in similar fashion, although this time it was Denmark who twice came from behind to level the match. Their efforts were in vain, however, as their hosts won through in Prague.