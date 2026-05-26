As expected, Germany will be without captain Giulia Gwinn for the matches against Norway and in Slovenia on 5 and 9 June. The Bayern Munich right-back is recovering from shoulder surgery. Striker Nicole Anyomi is also sidelined through injury, while centre-back Janina Minge serves a one-game ban against Norway.

However, Klara Bühl, Sophia Kleinherne, Kathrin Hendrich and Marie Müller are all returning after injury lay-offs, while Melissa Kössler (Denver Summit FC), last in action for Germany in 2024, comes back into the squad following a lengthy absence.

A home win over Norway in Cologne (8:35 pm CEST, ARD) would seal early qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, yet Germany hold only a one-point advantage in Group A4 after the 0-0 draw in Austria. Four days later the Germans travel to the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana (6.00 pm/ZDF).

"Our objective is simple: finish first in the group and secure direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. To do that, we will give everything in the coming matches—with total focus, passion and team spirit," said Wück. "The absences obviously hit us, but we also know others will step up. We have great confidence in our squad, in every single player. Everyone knows what's at stake, and we know the team is ready to secure its World Cup ticket."